Mets analyst Ron Darling diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Former New York Mets pitcher and current SNY analyst Ron Darling has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, the 58-year-old announced Monday.

"My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so," Darling said in a statement. "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their continued support.

Darling was forced to leave his chair as Mets color commentator in mid-April after he announced that a large mass in his chest had to be surgically removed.

He has been working with the Mets' broadcasting network since its inception in 2006, working alongside play-by-play man Gary Cohen and fellow commentator Keith Hernandez. The trio — which has worked together in each of the last 14 seasons — is considered by many to be the best in the business.

Darling and Hernandez were teammates on the Mets from 1983-1990, which included a World Series title in 1986.