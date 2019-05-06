Mets analyst Ron Darling diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Former New York Mets pitcher and current SNY analyst Ron Darling has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, the 58-year-old announced Monday.
"My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so," Darling said in a statement. "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their continued support.
Darling was forced to leave his chair as Mets color commentator in mid-April after he announced that a large mass in his chest had to be surgically removed.
He has been working with the Mets' broadcasting network since its inception in 2006, working alongside play-by-play man Gary Cohen and fellow commentator Keith Hernandez. The trio — which has worked together in each of the last 14 seasons — is considered by many to be the best in the business.
Darling and Hernandez were teammates on the Mets from 1983-1990, which included a World Series title in 1986.
"My heart goes out to Ron Darling. I know that Ron will beat this insidious disease," Hernandez tweeted. "I’m heartened to hear that his doctors are very optimistic for a full recovery. I will stop at my church this day and light a candle for Ron and his entire family. I look forward to RJ’s return."