NYC Mexican Day Parade 2019: Start time, street closures

The 2019 Mexican Day Parade is taking place this weekend in Manhattan.

The Mexican Independence Day Parade is set to take place and thousands of proud Mexican residents in will celebrate Mexican heritage and culture in New York City. The annual parade celebrates El Grito de Dolores (The Cry of Dolores) and marks the start of the Mexican War of Independence that took place September 16, 1810.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the parade to show their Mexican pride and celebrate Mexican culture with flags, traditional clothing and music.

If you’re attending the 2019 Mexican Day Parade or will be in the area of the parade, several streets will be closed for the duration of the parade. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

When is the 2019 Mexican Day Parade?

The parade happens Sunday, September 15 from 12 p.m to 4 p.m. EST.

Mexican Day Parade 2019 route

Madison Avenue from 38th Street to 27th Street.

Mexican Day Parade 2019 street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed Sunday, September 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the 2019 Mexican Day Parade. Plan accordingly.

Formation

37th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

38th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Route

Madison Avenue between 38th Street and 27th Street

Dispersal

27th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous

39th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

30th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Park Avenue (West Side Curb Lane) between 37th Street and 39th Street

Park Avenue (West Side Curb Lane) between 26th Street and 28th Street