NYC Mexican Day Parade 2019: Start time, street closures
Several streets in Manhattan will be closed for Sunday's parade.
The 2019 Mexican Day Parade is taking place this weekend in Manhattan.
The Mexican Independence Day Parade is set to take place and thousands of proud Mexican residents in will celebrate Mexican heritage and culture in New York City. The annual parade celebrates El Grito de Dolores (The Cry of Dolores) and marks the start of the Mexican War of Independence that took place September 16, 1810.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the parade to show their Mexican pride and celebrate Mexican culture with flags, traditional clothing and music.
If you’re attending the 2019 Mexican Day Parade or will be in the area of the parade, several streets will be closed for the duration of the parade. Here’s what you need to know before you go.
The parade happens Sunday, September 15 from 12 p.m to 4 p.m. EST.
Madison Avenue from 38th Street to 27th Street.
According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed Sunday, September 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the 2019 Mexican Day Parade. Plan accordingly.
Formation
37th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
38th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
Route
Madison Avenue between 38th Street and 27th Street
Dispersal
27th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
Miscellaneous
39th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
30th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
Park Avenue (West Side Curb Lane) between 37th Street and 39th Street
Park Avenue (West Side Curb Lane) between 26th Street and 28th Street