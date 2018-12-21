Michael Che of SNL announces comedy show to benefit NYCHA tenants

SNL comedian Michael Che is taking to the stage to help those in New York City public housing.

Che will perform a charity comedy show at Irving Plaza on Jan. 11, with proceeds going to The Fund for Public Housing, a nonprofit that benefits residents of the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

Che first announced the show, called A Night for NYCHA featuring Michael Che and Special Guests, through his Instagram stories.

“A lot of residents don’t have heat this winter,” he wrote in one post. “[I] grew up in a building like that, and its really tough.”

Michael Che, best known for hosting Weekend Update and writing for Saturday Night Live, grew up in the Alfred E. Smith Houses, a NYCHA development, in the Lower East Side.

NYCHA tenants have been facing extended hardships recently, due to the crumbling public housing units. More than 80 percent of NYCHA tenants faced heat outages for an average of 48 hours during cold fronts between Oct. 2017 and Jan. 2018.

In October of this year, despite promises of “major improvements” from Mayor Bill de Blasio, more than 35,000 NYCHA tenants went without heat or hot water at some point that month.

The Fund for Public Housing, founded in 2015, raises money to support NYCHA tenants and improve public housing units by creating guidelines for renovation work and funding projects to upgrade heating systems.

How to get tickets for A Night for NYCHA with Michael Che

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. EST on the Live Nation website.

The show is all ages, with standing room general admission tickets going for $65 VIP standing room spots for $150.

According to the venue’s website, Michelle Wolf is scheduled to perform and Jeff Ross and Dave Attell will host.



Comedians Jeff Ross and Date Attell. Getty

“Top secret line up,” Che wrote in an Instagram story. “You’re not gonna wanna miss this and 100% of the money goes to people in public housing that don't have heat.”

The show is on Friday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at Irving Plaza.