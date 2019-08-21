De Blasio says he'll 'do anything' to reopen pizzeria Di Fara after state seizure

Iconic Midwood pizzeria Di Fara has a fan in Mayor de Blasio, who on Wednesday tweeted his admiration for their New York slice and his commitment to getting the joint reopened after the state seized the business Tuesday for tax evasion.

“Di Fara is THE best pizza place in New York City. It MUST be saved. I’m ready to do anything I can to get them reopened — as are thousands of New York City pizza-lovers. My team and I are looking into how we can help resolve this situation," de Blasio tweeted early Wednesday.

ABC reported that the New York Department of Taxation and Finance claims Di Fara owes the state over $167,500 in unpaid taxes from the past two years.

The famed pizzeria in Midwood, Brooklyn, opened in 1965 and has brought foodies, celebrities and visitors from around the world to its humble halls. It’s well-known for its use of gourmet ingredients.

Margaret Mieles, daughter of Di Fara owner Domenico De Marco, told outlets that they have a six-year payment plan agreement and that the situation is all just a miscommunication.

Mieles told ABC she was unsure when DiFara will open again but that they are planning on reopening the restaurant.



"Back in May, we were closed, we missed a payment and made it in June," she said. "But you don't seize a business over one payment."

Additionally, it was reported that the business was audited a few years ago, and they've paid monthly checks since, with their most recent being paid on Aug. 15, shortly before the pizzeria was shut down.

A GoFundMe page has been created to “bail out” DiFara, with the goal of raising $80,000 to help save the popular spot.

Di Fara has made headlines a lot lately. According to Eater.com, the hot spot was shut down in May because of lengthy health violations. Eater.com reported that violations included improper storage temperatures and evidence of live mice. Di Fara has run into issues before with the Department of Health, in 2007, 2011 and even 2018.

Despite the past violations, outlets reported that it recently earned an "A" from the health department.

For a taste of Di Fara, it was reported that their Williamsburg, Brooklyn, location is still open (103 N. 3rd St).