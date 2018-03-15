Sláinte! Minibar sees huge jump in NYC deliveries for St. Patrick’s Day

Jameson sales through the alcohol delivery app rose 491 percent last year, while Guinness and Smithwick’s leapt more than 1,600 percent.

'St. Patrick's Day on a Saturday is the perfect storm for Minibar Delivery. We actually expect the celebrations will kick off on Friday with St. Patrick's Day office parties,' Minibar co-founder Lara Crystal said. (Minibar)

Last year, Minibar saw a whopping 1,614 percent jump in deliveries of Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day in New York City. (iStock)

Just as many, many revelers will descend upon the city for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and other holiday festivities, many others will avoid the masses and say, “Sláinte!” from the comfort of their own home.

But just because they’re staying in doesn’t mean they won’t want to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland with some of the Emerald Isle’s best booze. Just the opposite, in fact, according to new statistics from online alcohol delivery service Minibar.

Last year, Minibar saw sales for Irish brands increase more than 100 percent across the country, with Jameson jumping 366 percent and beers like Guinness and Harp seeing a 700 percent increase.

Here in New York City, Jameson sales through Minibar rose 491 percent last year, while Baileys saw a 330 percent increase. On the beer side, Guinness deliveries increased a whopping 1,614 percent — which actually came in second to Smithwick’s, which jumped up 1,700 percent.

As Minibar’s order values were 19 percent higher than average last St. Patrick’s Day, co-founder Lara Crystal expects to see an even bigger increase this year since the festive holiday falls on arguably the best weekend day.

“St. Patrick's Day on a Saturday is the perfect storm for Minibar Delivery. We actually expect the celebrations will kick off on Friday with St. Patrick's Day office parties," Crystal told Metro. “Saturday will be huge — customers will be ordering earlier and going for more traditional holiday beverages, like Jameson and Guinness.”

In 2017, St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Friday, and Minibar stats showed that 35 percent of orders were placed before 3 p.m. On a typical Friday, 20 percent of orders come before 3 p.m.

Battery Park, Astoria and Midtown East were the New York City neighborhoods that celebrated St. Patrick’s Day the most last year, according to Minibar’s sales stats.

Minibar is available in 13 states and Washington, D.C. For info, visit minibardelivery.com.