More than 100 immigrant children are in state shelters, including an East Harlem facility

At least 106 immigrant children are being housed in state shelters that have contracts with the federal government, Gov. Cuomo’s office said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio meets with officials from Cayuga Centers in East Harlem, where several immigrant children who have been separated from their families at the border are staying. (Benjamin Kanter/Mayoral Photo Office)

More than 100 immigrant children who have been separated from their parents at the southern U.S. border have arrived in New York, including a facility in East Harlem that has a contract with the federal government to house unaccompanied minors, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

NY1 first reported Tuesday night that one of those federally contracted agencies was Cayuga Centers in East Harlem, and the station captured video of a group of young girls arriving at the shelter.

EXCLUSIVE: Children from the southern border are being brought to NYC after being separated from their families.

Overnight, @joshrobin captured video of unusual activity at a foster agency in East Harlem. #MorningsOn1 pic.twitter.com/WhiN27wb5T — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 20, 2018

They are among at least 106 immigrant children who are in shelters across New York state, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, which confirmed that number with six of the nine federally contracted agencies.

For about a month, eight immigrant children have been housed on Long Island at MercyFirst in Syosset, a nonprofit sponsored by Sisters of Mercy, not because they had family nearby, but because the facility had available beds, its president and CEO Gerard McCaffery told Newsday.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is slated to visit Cayuga Centers Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Eric Phillips tweeted.

The Mayor is going to this facility at 2:15P. https://t.co/itiGJoypwt — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) June 20, 2018

Mayor inside Cayuga Center, meeting with senior staff and the CEO (via teleconference). Will brief public shortly. pic.twitter.com/R0Pq2nKo2N — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) June 20, 2018

In a series of tweets Wednesday, de Blasio denounced the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance policy” on illegal crossings, which has resulted in nearly 2,000 immigrant children being separated from their families.

“We have to make sure we understand that each one of these children is a human being with a name and a family and a story,” de Blasio wrote. “We cannot let the efforts to dehumanize them infect the rest of us.”

Children are being ripped from their parents at the southern border. It’s painful, it’s dangerous, and it’s starting to suggest things with polite names like “tender age shelters” for places that keep young children from their mothers. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 20, 2018

Amid the growing outrage from both sides of the aisle, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would sign an executive order on immigration to stop separating immigrant children from their families — but would not halt the “zero tolerance policy.”

