Bus bike racks now available on 4 MTA routes in Queens, Bronx and Staten Island

Every bus on the MTA’s Q50 and Bx23 now have free bike racks, as do 36 buses on the S53 and S93 routes. (YouTube/MTAinfo)

Cyclists who live along four local bus routes in Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island now have the ability to take their bicycles along for the ride as the MTA now offers free, permanent bike racks, the agency announced.

After the successful Bike & Ride pilot on Staten Island in 2015, every bus on the Q50 and Bx23 routes will have the free bike racks, as will 36 buses on the S53 and S93 routes. The initiative rolled out on Sunday.

The bike racks are mounted to the front of the bus, and each bus offers space for two bicycles on a first-come, first-serve basis. While there is no age restriction for straphangers to use the bike racks, they must be able to load and unload their bicycles safely and securely, the MTA said.

“The addition of bike racks is another step in the Fast Forward Plan to improve bus service and attract new ridership,” said Darryl C. Irick, president of MTA Bus Company and senior vice president of the NYC Transit Department of Buses. “Bike racks are a great amenity for customers who want to increase their mobility and take advantage of the city’s growing network of bike lanes and greenways. The racks help customers transport bikes over a long distance and our buses provide a vital connection for people who need help traversing major crossings such as the Whitestone Bridge.”

The Q50 bus, which serves about 4,600 riders each day, runs between Co-op City in the Bronx and Flushing, while the Bx23 connects to the Co-op City Loop and Pelham Bay. Roughly 3,800 straphangers ride the Bx23.

MTA buses that were part of Staten Island’s initial bike rack pilot will continue operating during the racks that were installed. Combined, the S53 and S93 bus routes serve 13,000 riders each day.