MTA and school bus struck by stray gunfire in Brooklyn

A commute turned deadly in Brooklyn Tuesday morning when a 32-year-old man was fatally shot and a school bus full of kids as well as an MTA bus were struck by gunfire.

Gunshots broke out around 8:45 a.m. in East New York, at Pennsylvania and Dumont Avenues, according to ABC, after a confrontation escalated near a school. A school bus that contained children and an MTA bus full of passengers were struck, but no injuries were reported.

The intended target of the shooting was shot and brought to Brookdale University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, NBC reported.

Other cars in the area were also hit by stray bullets.

No arrest have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.