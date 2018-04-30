MTA begins weeknight work on ABCD lines; uptown service impacted

BC train service will end early, and no AD trains will run between 59th Street and Inwood or Yankee Stadium, respectively, starting at 9:30 p.m.

New Yorkers who live or travel uptown on the ABCD subway lines may have to find a new way to get around for three weeks this May as night work is slated to begin Monday night. (Flickr/MTA)

New Yorkers who live or travel uptown on the ABCD subway lines may have to find a new way to get around for three weeks this May as MTA night work is slated to begin Monday.

For four consecutive weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on April 30 to May 4, May 14-18 and May 21-25:

• A trains will not run in either direction between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and Inwood-207th Street

• D trains will not run in either direction between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and 161st Street-Yankee Stadium

• B and C service will end early each night

As an alternative, straphangers can take 1 or 4 trains, Bx12 or Bx19 buses or free shuttle buses. There will also be special overnight service on the 42nd Street S shuttle.

The free shuttle bus service will operate from the following locations:

• Between 110th Street and 168th Street 1 stations, stopping at the 110, 116, 125, 135, 145 and 155th Street D stations. It will connect with 2/3 trains at 135th Street and the 1 at 157th Street

• Between the 168th Street 1 station and 190th Street, running on the M4 bus route to stop at 181st Street and 175th Street A stations

• Between the Dyckman Street 1 station and the Dyckman Street A station

The weeknight service suspension on the ABCD lines is part of the MTA’s Subway Action Plan and Fastrack program to give crews unfettered access to the train tracks for critical maintenance, cleaning and repairs.

During this cycle of overnight work, A trains will run local between Ozone Park-Lefferts Boulevard or Far Rockaway and Columbus Circle, while D trains will run between Norwood-205th Street and Yankee Stadium and between Columbus Circle and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue.

