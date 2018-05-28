MTA bus kills 7-year-old boy in Bronx

An MTA bus struck and killed a 7-year-old boy in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Local police are now investigating the tragic accident that occurred around 3:30 p.m.

The young boy, who has been identified as Shevon Bethea of Brooklyn, was hit by the bus on East 184th Street and Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights, according to ABC7NY.

The 7-year-old was driving a Razor battery-powered motorized scooter when he was hit. Witnesses at the scene told police that they believe a blind spot is to blame.

The 7-year-old was said to have been riding the scooter down a hill on the sidewalk and entered onto the street when the bus collided with the child on Webster Avenue. The bus driver of the MTA bus told police he didn’t see him.

The MTA bus reportedly came to a stop roughly a block away after hitting the boy. Police were called to the scene where they spoke with onlookers and the unidentified 38-year-old bus driver, who was said to be cooperating. Police later confirmed that the MTA bus had a green light when he collided with the child.

The 7-year-old was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital after sustaining severe trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead on arrival. According to New York Daily News, the child was visiting his father who lives in Fordham Heights when he and his 10-year-old brother went out to play.

"He's traumatized," Shevon’s mother Nickya said of her eldest son. "He saw it, he watched him get hit. I have to deal with two sets of trauma."

An MTA spokesperson has since issued a statement in the tragic death of Bethea.

"This is a tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young boy. We are working closely with police."

The investigation, being conducted by NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad, is ongoing. It is unknown whether the bus driver will face any criminal charges for the accident.