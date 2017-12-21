What is the MTA's schedule for Christmas weekend?

Here’s what you need to know about the subway, buses, Staten Island Railway, LIRR and Metro-North during the long holiday weekend.

You may not see Santa, but here's what to expect from MTA subways and buses as well as the Staten Island Railway, LIRR and Metro-North this long holiday weekend. (Getty)

As Christmas draws ever closer, you may be wondering how you’re going to get around New York City during the long holiday weekend if you're staying in town. You need look no further because here’s what you can expect for the subway, buses, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, according to the MTA.

Friday

The LIRR will have an additional 13 trains departing Penn Station on its eastbound afternoon schedule to Babylon, Far Rockaway, Port Jefferson, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma.

Metro-North will run an extra 18 trains from Grand Central Terminal between 12:58 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. as well as two additional early departures from Hoboken Terminal: a 2:41 p.m. to Port Jervis and a 2:58 p.m. train to Spring Valley.

The Staten Island Railway (SIR) will have earlier afternoon express trains starting at 2:30 p.m. from the St. George Ferry Terminal. One express train and one local train will await every ferry until 7:50 p.m. (This schedule will also be in effect on Friday, Dec. 29.)

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

The subway, buses and SIR will run on a Sunday schedule on both days, and you should double check MTA.info for those subway lines that do not run on weekends — and allot additional travel time.

The LIRR will run on a normal weekend/holiday schedule from Saturday through Christmas Day on Monday.

On Christmas Eve, the Metro-North’s East of Hudson service will operate on a regular Sunday schedule with Shoppers Specials. On Christmas Day, the East of Hudson line will have a holiday schedule that will have hourly service on most sections and regular weekend service on all branches

Tuesday thorough Friday

This is a friendly reminder that the MTA will be taking advantage of historically low ridership during this final week of 2017 to do work on the 53rd Street Tunnel, which will affect E and M service.

Metro-North will have additional weekday trains to Grand Central on the East of Hudson lines between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., but some morning rush-hour trains have been canceled or combined.

For complete scheduling information and times, visit MTA.info.