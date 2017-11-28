Overnight work comes to 1, 2, 3 subways this week

Fastrack work continues through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. between 34th Street-Penn Station and South Ferry/Flatbush Avenue/Brooklyn College.

During this week’s Fastrack work by the MTA, 3 train service will be suspended, 1 trains will only run between 242nd Street and Penn Station and 2 trains will only operate between Dyre Avenue and Penn Station. (Wikimedia)

As part of its Subway Action Plan, the MTA will be doing nighttime work on the 1, 2 and 3 subways in Manhattan and Brooklyn this week.

The work started Monday night and will continue through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. between 34th Street-Penn Station and South Ferry/Flatbush Avenue/Brooklyn College.

While 3 train service will be suspended, 1 trains will run between 242nd Street and Penn Station and 2 trains will operate between Dyre Avenue and Penn Station.

There will be free shuttle buses between 148th Street and 135th Street along the 3 line.

Straphangers can take the A, C, E, N, Q, R, W for service between Penn Station and South Ferry/Brooklyn or the 5 for service to and from Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn.

An “army of maintenance workers” will repair and replace tracks, third rail, electrical and signal components as well as remove debris from the tracks and third rail and repair tunnel infrastructure, the MTA said.

“The unfettered track access of Fastrack enables us to advance Subway Action Plan goals and minimize customer impact by allowing workers to do more in less time,” Chairman Joseph Lhota said. “We are on an urgent path to stabilizing and modernizing the subway system and intensive overnight work will help us get there.”



The next Fastrack overnight work will be at the N, Q, R, W stations in Manhattan from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15. N trains will only run in Brooklyn and Queens, while Q trains will run in Brooklyn and be rerouted on the D and F lines in Manhattan. Service on R and W trains will end early in Manhattan and Queens during that time.

For the most current MTA service information, visit mta.info.