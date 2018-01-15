MTA overnight work comes to A, C and E this week

Service between 59th Street Columbus Circle and Jay Street-MetroTech will be suspended from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. this week and next.

Part of MTA’s Fastrack overnight work, service on the A, C and E lines between Columbus Circle and Jay Street-MetroTech will be suspended weeknights this week and next. (Wikimedia)

The MTA’s first Fastrack overnight maintenance of 2018 begins Monday and will affect the A, C and E lines between Midtown and Downtown Brooklyn.

The cleaning and repair work will be held Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. this week, Jan. 15-19, and next week, Jan. 22-26.

For the duration of this work, service will be suspended in both directions on the A, C and E lines from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to Jay Street-MetroTech.

A and E trains will run on the D and F lines, while C service will end early each weeknight.

Here is what MTA straphangers can expect:

• A trains will stop at D line stations between 59th Street and 34th Street-Herald Square, and then at F line stations between 34th Street and Jay Street-MetroTech.

• When C service ends early, A trains will run local.

• E trains will stop at M line stations between 5th Avenue-53rd Street and Broadway-Lafayette Street, and then at F line stations to and from 2nd Avenue, which is the final stop.

• As alternatives, straphangers can use the 1 and 2 trains for service along Seventh Avenue, or N, Q, R and W trains along Broadway.

What is Fastrack?

The MTA introduced Fastrack work in January 2012. It gives workers unencumbered access to the train-free tracks to do repairs and replacements on tracks, third rails, electrical and signal components, remove debris and make tunnel infrastructure repairs.

“We are on an urgent path to stabilizing and modernizing the subway system, and intensive overnight work will help us get there,” MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said.

For the most current subway service info, visit MTA.info.

