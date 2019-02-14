MTA announces service changes for Presidents' Day

The MTA has announced its service plans and changes for Presidents' Day, Monday, February 18.

While there are many people who plan to enjoy a three-day weekend, there are plenty of folks who will have to get up Monday morning to go to work as usual. If you’re one of the people who doesn’t have the luxury of having Presidents' Day off and have to navigate New York City’s transit system on Monday, here’s the list of MTA service plans for Presidents' Day.

According to the MTA, the New York City subway system will operate on a Saturday schedule for Monday. This means you might have to leave the house a little earlier on Monday because there will not be as many trains running.

The MTA also reports there will be some planned service changes because of scheduled maintenance and necessary repair work. Because the MTA is running on a Saturday schedule, some subway lines will not run on Presidents' Day

MTA subway and bus changes for Presidents' Day

The 6 and 7 trains will not run express on Presidents' day because MTA is following a Saturday schedule. In addition, the B and W trains will not run and MTA customers are advised to use the J instead of the Z train.

New York City buses will also operate on a Saturday schedule for Presidents' Day. Customers are advised to check the Saturday bus schedule and plan accordingly. Customers using Staten Island local and express buses should know that service will operate on a reduced weekday schedule.

Long Island Rail Road service changes for Presidents' Day

If you have to work on Presidents' Day and use the Long Island Railroad to commute, be advised the LIRR will operate on a holiday schedule with four extra trains in the Ronkonkoma Branch. For details about LIRR service change on Presidents' Day, visit www.myLIRR.org.

Metro-North service changes for Presidents' Day

The Metro-North Railroad will operate on a Saturday schedule on Presidents' Day. According to the MTA, The Hudson Rail Link, Newburgh-Beacon Ferry and Haverstraw-Ossining Ferry will not operate on Monday, February 18, Presidents' Day.

At Grand Central Station, the north end exits to 46th, 47th, and 48th Streets will be closed.

Off-peak fares are in effect this Monday for Presidents' Day.

For the latest Metro-North service changes visit the MTA website.

Real-time MTA service updates

For the latest information concerning MTA service changes, you can download the MYmta app from the Apple Store and Google Play.

The MTA.info website “Service Status” section offers up-to-date info about the latest MTA service changes.