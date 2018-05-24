What to expect from the MTA this Memorial Day weekend

Extra LIRR, Metro-North and Staten Island Railway trains will help you kick off the long holiday weekend early.

(Flickr/MTA)

For many New Yorkers, Memorial Day weekend will start Friday with shortened work days or, if you’re lucky enough, no work at all. Like most holiday weekends, the MTA will offer extra getaway trains on Friday to help you get an early start to the long weekend.

LIRR

The Long Island Rail Road will have nine extra afternoon trains leaving Penn Station between 1:42 p.m. and 3:48 p.m.

Babylon Branch

• 2:22 p.m. and 3:31 p.m. trains will go express to Rockville Centre, then make local stops to Babylon

• 2:32 p.m. will run express to Lynbrook, then make local stops to Babylon

• 3 p.m. will stop at Jamaica and Rockville Centre then run local to Babylon

Far Rockaway Branch

• 3:48 p.m. will run express to Locus Manor then make local stops to Far Rockaway

Montauk Branch

• 2:56 p.m. change at Jamaica for an express to Westhampton, then make local stops to Montauk

Port Jefferson Branch

• 2:08 p.m. stops at Jamaica, Mineola, then make local stops to Huntington

• 2:26 p.m. stops at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, New Hyde Park, then makes local stops to Huntington

• 3:25 stops at Jamaica, Mineola, Westbury and Hicksville

On Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day, the LIRR will run on a holiday schedule.

Metro-North

Metro-North will have 17 additional afternoon trains departing Grand Central between 12:58 p.m. and 4:11 pm. Some trains between 5:18 p.m. and 7:28 p.m. will be canceled and combined because of reduced ridership during that period.

For complete timetable, visit mta.info.

Staten Island Railway

As part of the SIR’s Early Departure Get Away schedule, extra trains will run starting at 2:30 p.m. from St. George Ferry Terminal, with one express train and one local train awaiting every boat until 7:50 p.m.

Bridges & Tunnels

MTA will suspend all scheduled bridge maintenance work starting at 1 p.m. Friday through the end of Tuesday’s morning rush hour to accommodate travelers on the busy Memorial Day weekend.

Tube closures that are part of the Hurricane Sandy restoration work will take place at the Queens Midtown Tunnel and Hugh L. Carey Tunnel overnight Friday into Saturday morning, but will then be suspended until Tuesday night.

Subways & Buses

On Memorial Day Monday, buses and subways will run on a Sunday schedule, and you can find other planned service changes on mta.info.