MTA town halls coming to Queens and Harlem

MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford will host two public MTA town halls in Queens and Harlem this week for residents to learn about and give their input on the agency’s Fast Forward Plan. (Flickr/MTA)

If you live in Harlem and Queens and have some feelings and/or questions about the NYC subway, bus and paratransit services — and we’re sure you do — you’re in luck. Two MTA town halls are planned for both neighborhoods this week.

MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford will host two public MTA town halls for New Yorkers to learn about and give their two cents on the agency’s Fast Forward Plan to modernize the NYC subway and revamp its bus and paratransit services.

“Public transit is the engine of New York City, and anyone who takes the subway, a bus or paratransit has a personal stake in the future of New York City Transit, which is why it is so important for all of our customers to get to know what the Fast Forward Plan means to their commutes,” Byford said. “The plan will be a monumental task to implement and we absolutely want every stakeholder to have a say in how we will achieve our goals.”

Byford introduced the MTA Fast Forward Plan in May. The initiative includes installing new NYC subway signal and track infrastructure within five years, accelerating accessibility improvements so straphangers will be no more than two stops from an accessible stations, repairing and improving more than 150 subway stations and adding a modernized fleet of NYC subway cars and buses.

MTA town halls start time, locations

MTA town halls will be held Oct. 10 in Queens and Oct. 11 in Harlem.

• Queens, Oct. 10

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Robert Ross Johnson Family Life Center

172-17 Linden Blvd., Jamaica

Take E/J/Z to Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer

Transfer to Q4, Q4LTD to Linden Boulevard and 172nd Street

Q5, Q5LTD, Q85, Q85LTD to Merrick and Linden Boulevards

• Harlem, Oct. 11

5:30-8:30 p.m.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem

Herbert Cave Auditorium, Mural Pavilion

512 Lenox Ave., Harlem

2/3/B/C to 135th Street or M1, M1LTD to Malcolm X Boulevard

Bx33, M2, M2LTD to West 135th Street