MTA wants your input on new MYmta app, website

Among the highlights is unified trip-planning functionality for mobility-challenged customers and others across the MTA network, plus ferries, PATH and NJ Transit.

MTA wants New Yorkers’ input on new MYmta app, website, which offers unified trip-planning functionality and more in one convenient place. (Patrick Cashin/MTA)

Imagine having real-time MTA info like subway, bus and train arrival times, service statuses, nearby stations and more right at your fingertips — and in one place. Well, on Monday, that wish got a little closer as the agency unveiled a beta of its MYmta app and a new mobile-optimized website.

Currently available in the Apple and Google Play stores, the MYmta app also offers unified trip-planning functionality across the MTA’s network of buses, subways and commuter rail, as well as the Staten Island Ferry, NYC Ferry, PATH and NJ Transit.

Additionally, MYmta will enable mobility-challenged customers to plan accessible trips across the MTA’s network and allow users to customize the app for their favorite lines, stations and more. Bridge and tunnel functionality will eventually be integrated into later versions of MYmta.

“The MYmta app and website are being custom built for MTA customers, by MTA customers,” Chairman Joe Lhota said.

The MTA showed the app to more than 2,000 bus, subway and rail passengers — and 1,500 employees — to garner feedback in the first phase of its outreach campaign. The second phase begins with Monday’s pilot, Lhota said.

“We are releasing a first draft of the app and asking New Yorkers to try MYmta, test its features and use the customer feedback functions on the app and website to let us know what works, what should be added and what they would like to change,” he said.

The app will also give customers “access to insider information from our control centers about planned work and delays,” said Managing Director Ronnie Hakim. “Want to know what’s going on anywhere in the system? MYmta will tell you.”

In the coming months, users will be able to track buses in real-time, report system issues and customize alerts.

Current MTA apps like Subway Time, Bus Time, LIRR Train Time, Metro-North Train Time and The Weekender will continue to function “until the MTA receives enough customer feedback indicating that their needs are better served through the new app and website,” the agency said.