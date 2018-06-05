28 performers added to MTA’s Music Under New York program

From drumming duos and ukulele pop covers to Native American neo-jazz and acoustic rock, the newest performers in MTA Arts & Design’s Music Under New York program will add even more diverse sounds to the city’s underbelly.
Twenty-eight new performers have been added to what is also known as MTA Music, which is now in its 31st year and offers performances at 30 high-traffic areas of MTA subway stations and commuter rail terminals.
“The newest additions to the Music Under New York roster meet the very high expectations of New Yorkers who have come to expect incredible musical experiences in the New York subway,” MTA Arts & Design Director Sandra Bloodworth said in a statement. “We continue to be amazed by the unique talents who audition for us each year, and we’re excited to host these newest members of MTA Music at our 30 locations throughout the transit network. We hope the riders will be as excited as the judges who selected them.”
The musicians were selected from 82 finalists, who had been whittled down from 309 applications, who auditioned before a panel of judges at Grand Central Terminal on May 15.
Music Under New York typically adds 20 acts each year to its roster, which features more than 350 performers.
Here are the 2018 additions to Music Under New York
Drew Anderson — New Orleans trio
Bazaar —Middle Eastern music
Nina Blue — singer-songwriter
Bluegrass Collusion — bluegrass band
Joya Bravo — Electric violin with looping
Charvyl Martinez Calvo — trova music
Nirmal Chandraratna — cello and vocals with loop pedal
Lee England Jr. — “The Soul Violinist”
Eyeglasses — clectric cello, pop & classical
Flute Swept — flute quartet
Goin Local Duo — jazz
Matthew Jamal — bass and looping
Dijwar Karaman — Kurdish music
Lauren Magarelli & the beBhakti Band — inspirational music
Metropolitan Horn Authority — modern French horn quartet
Mezzo — a capella ensemble
Nasim Siddeeq — rhythm and blues guitar and vocals
Sheriff and the Deputy — country and bluegrass group
Eliya Siani — pop violinist
Spellbound Strings — string quartet
John Streetz — rhythm and blues, rock and blues
The Beautiful Distortion — heavy acoustic rock
The Ladybugs — dreamy Latin cowboy jazz
The New York Nightingales — vintage jazz trio
Toni Ann Semple Trio — neo-jazz Native American
Ukulele Time Machine — ukulele pop covers
Underground Drummers — drumming duo
Sharon Yung — classical violin