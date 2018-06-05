Home
 
28 performers added to MTA’s Music Under New York program

The newest MTA Music additions run the gamut from drumming duos and ukulele pop covers to rock and Native American neo-jazz.
By
Nikki M. Mascali
 Published : June 05, 2018
    The newest performers in MTA Arts & Design's Music Under New York program add an even more diverse sound to the city's underbelly.

From drumming duos and ukulele pop covers to Native American neo-jazz and acoustic rock, the newest performers in MTA Arts & Design’s Music Under New York program will add even more diverse sounds to the city’s underbelly.

Twenty-eight new performers have been added to what is also known as MTA Music, which is now in its 31st year and offers performances at 30 high-traffic areas of MTA subway stations and commuter rail terminals.

“The newest additions to the Music Under New York roster meet the very high expectations of New Yorkers who have come to expect incredible musical experiences in the New York subway,” MTA Arts & Design Director Sandra Bloodworth said in a statement. “We continue to be amazed by the unique talents who audition for us each year, and we’re excited to host these newest members of MTA Music at our 30 locations throughout the transit network. We hope the riders will be as excited as the judges who selected them.”

The musicians were selected from 82 finalists, who had been whittled down from 309 applications, who auditioned before a panel of judges at Grand Central Terminal on May 15.

Music Under New York typically adds 20 acts each year to its roster, which features more than 350 performers.

Here are the 2018 additions to Music Under New York

Drew Anderson  New Orleans trio

Bazaar —Middle Eastern music

Nina Blue — singer-songwriter

Bluegrass Collusion — bluegrass band

Joya Bravo — Electric violin with looping

Charvyl Martinez Calvo — trova music

Nirmal Chandraratna — cello and vocals with loop pedal

Lee England Jr. — “The Soul Violinist”

Eyeglasses — clectric cello, pop & classical

Flute Swept — flute quartet

Goin Local Duo — jazz

Matthew Jamal — bass and looping

Dijwar Karaman — Kurdish music

Lauren Magarelli & the beBhakti Band — inspirational music

Metropolitan Horn Authority — modern French horn quartet

Mezzo — a capella ensemble

Nasim Siddeeq — rhythm and blues guitar and vocals

Sheriff and the Deputy — country and bluegrass group

Eliya Siani — pop violinist

Spellbound Strings — string quartet

John Streetz — rhythm and blues, rock and blues

The Beautiful Distortion — heavy acoustic rock

The Ladybugs — dreamy Latin cowboy jazz

The New York Nightingales — vintage jazz trio

Toni Ann Semple Trio — neo-jazz Native American

Ukulele Time Machine — ukulele pop covers

Underground Drummers — drumming duo

Sharon Yung — classical violin

 
