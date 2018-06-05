28 performers added to MTA’s Music Under New York program

The newest MTA Music additions run the gamut from drumming duos and ukulele pop covers to rock and Native American neo-jazz.

The newest performers in MTA Arts & Design’s Music Under New York program add an even more diverse sound to the city’s underbelly. (MTA/Patrick J. Cashin)

From drumming duos and ukulele pop covers to Native American neo-jazz and acoustic rock, the newest performers in MTA Arts & Design’s Music Under New York program will add even more diverse sounds to the city’s underbelly.

Twenty-eight new performers have been added to what is also known as MTA Music, which is now in its 31st year and offers performances at 30 high-traffic areas of MTA subway stations and commuter rail terminals.

“The newest additions to the Music Under New York roster meet the very high expectations of New Yorkers who have come to expect incredible musical experiences in the New York subway,” MTA Arts & Design Director Sandra Bloodworth said in a statement. “We continue to be amazed by the unique talents who audition for us each year, and we’re excited to host these newest members of MTA Music at our 30 locations throughout the transit network. We hope the riders will be as excited as the judges who selected them.”

The musicians were selected from 82 finalists, who had been whittled down from 309 applications, who auditioned before a panel of judges at Grand Central Terminal on May 15.

Music Under New York typically adds 20 acts each year to its roster, which features more than 350 performers.

Here are the 2018 additions to Music Under New York

Drew Anderson — New Orleans trio



Bazaar —Middle Eastern music



Nina Blue — singer-songwriter



Bluegrass Collusion — bluegrass band



Joya Bravo — Electric violin with looping



Charvyl Martinez Calvo — trova music



Nirmal Chandraratna — cello and vocals with loop pedal



Lee England Jr. — “The Soul Violinist”



Eyeglasses — clectric cello, pop & classical



Flute Swept — flute quartet



Goin Local Duo — jazz



Matthew Jamal — bass and looping



Dijwar Karaman — Kurdish music



Lauren Magarelli & the beBhakti Band — inspirational music



Metropolitan Horn Authority — modern French horn quartet



Mezzo — a capella ensemble



Nasim Siddeeq — rhythm and blues guitar and vocals



Sheriff and the Deputy — country and bluegrass group



Eliya Siani — pop violinist



Spellbound Strings — string quartet



John Streetz — rhythm and blues, rock and blues



The Beautiful Distortion — heavy acoustic rock



The Ladybugs — dreamy Latin cowboy jazz



The New York Nightingales — vintage jazz trio



Toni Ann Semple Trio — neo-jazz Native American



Ukulele Time Machine — ukulele pop covers



Underground Drummers — drumming duo



Sharon Yung — classical violin