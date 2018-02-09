Get same-day sex toy delivery just in time for Valentine’s Day

MysteryVibe is offering free, on-demand delivery of its Crescendo vibrator, which will come giftwrapped with lube and a box of chocolates.

‘The best thing about Crescendo is that because you can bend it to take different shapes, it really helps you explore your body and what gives you pleasure,’ said Stephanie Alys of Mystery Vibe. (MysteryVibe)

New York City is where one can get almost anything delivered to them any time they want, many times the very same day they order.

“Except pleasure, which is a real shame,” said Stephanie Alys, co-founder and chief pleasure officer of U.K-based sex toy company MysteryVibe, which is setting out to change that by launching a free on-demand delivery service for its Crescendo vibrator on Monday. “We wanted to help bring pleasure to customers faster than ever before.”

And given that Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, “we hope that it will also be useful for those people who are last-minute gift buyers,” Alys added. This week, the Crescendo will arrive gift-wrapped and accompanied by lube and a box of chocolates — possibly in under an hour from someone who just might be Alys herself.

Metro: Is this just a Valentine’s Day promotion?

Stephanie Alys: Since half of our customers are men in relationships buying them as gifts, we wanted to be here to help with that. We also wanted people who aren't in relationships to have something to look forward to. In some ways, the holiday can feel a bit hackneyed and cliché, and we want to really help people make the night memorable. We're running the service until 5 p.m. Friday, although we'll stop taking orders sometime before that.

What sets the Crescendo apart from other sex toys?

The best thing about Crescendo is that because you can bend it to take different shapes, it really helps you explore your body and what gives you pleasure.

What are you looking forward to as part of the delivery team?

I'm excited to see different reactions when we deliver! Sometimes when you're working from an office or traveling, it's easy to feel a little disconnected from customers, so I'm really looking forward to meeting them in person.

What’s the best part of being MysteryVibe’s Chief Pleasure Officer?

I truly believe that a healthy sex life has such a huge effect on your mental and physical well-being. Positive sexuality breeds confidence, which can be applied to any aspect of life. Connecting with your body is an incredible feeling, and one that can help us develop better relationships, make better decisions and ultimately enable us to have better sex, so focusing my time on helping people explore their relationships with their bodies and partners is incredibly rewarding.

What’s your perfect Valentine’s Day?

Busy schedules and work/home lives sometimes get in the way of being romantic with your partner or close with friends. For me, Valentine’s Day is the perfect reminder to make time to really appreciate the people I love and care about. It's a celebration of all types of love, be it romantic, familial, or friendly.



What’s next for MysteryVibe’s delivery service after this promotion ends?

It's stunning to me that you can't order on-demand sex toys in New York. Amazon doesn't do it. Postmates doesn't do it. The closest thing you can get is condoms. A vibrator is a product that you want to have when you need it, not two days later, so it's possible that after we run this pilot program, we'll be able to make the case that existing services offer this.

To learn more about MysteryVibe’s delivery promotion, visit mysteryvibe.us.