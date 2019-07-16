Where to get free ice cream for National Ice Cream Day 2019

National Ice Cream Day 2019 is right around the corner. Here's the scoop on where to get your free ice cream in NYC.

Did you know that July is actually National Ice Cream Month? In 1984, President Ronald Regan made a proclamation making it official. Even though Ice cream is supposed to be celebrated all month long, there is a National Ice Cream Day, which will take place this weekend. Locations throughout New York City are offering free or discounted ice cream and here’s everything you need to know about where to get free ice cream.

What is National Ice Cream Day?

President Ronald Regan designated the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day. Every year different companies and brands offer specials, discounted or free ice cream to celebrate this enjoyable day.

When is National Ice Cream Day?

This year national ice cream day falls on July 21.

Where can I get free ice cream on National Ice Cream Day in NYC?

On National Ice Cream Day, there are a ton of spots across New York City offering free, discounts or specials on their ice cream. During this heatwave, we could all use a little ice cream to cool down. Here are some places to check out on National Ice Cream Day:

My/Mo Mochi

This year My/Mo Mochi is teaming up with UNIQLO to celebrate national ice cream day. Shoppers will be offered a free mochi in classic flavors such as sweet mango and ripe strawberry. My/Mo Mochi is also offering samples of their new triple layer flavors such as s’mores and blueberry vanilla.

July 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., free, 666 5th Ave. and 546 Broadway

Ice & Vice

Ice & Vice has made their return to Urbanspace Times Square, and they’re celebrating National Ice Day with Ice Cream Social justice. You can get a scoop of their ice cream for just $1. All proceeds from your ice cream purchase get donated to NYCLU.

July 19, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., $1, 43-44 plaza

Bive

The best thing about Bive’s National Ice Cream Day is that you don’t have to leave your house to get it. You can order your Bive ice cream through UberEats, GrubHub and Postmates. You can also head into their store. Bonus: they make their ice cream with superfoods, so it's tasty and healthy. On National Ice Cream Day, you can buy one scoop get a free extra scoop and cone.

July 21, 12 p.m. - 11 p.m., prices vary, 95 Orchard Street

Tipsy Scoop

If you love booze and you love ice cream, Tipsy Scoop is a perfect combination of the two. Tipsy Scoop has partnered with Malibu rum to bring to life, Malibu Piña & Chill, a piña colada themed ice cream special. On National Ice Cream Day, they are offering their first 100 costumers a free scoop at both their Manhattan and Brooklyn shops.

July 21, 12 p.m.-11 p.m., free, 217 E 26th St. or 270 Metropolitan Ave

Halo Top

Halo Top is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by handing out free Halo Top Pops in Strawberry Cheesecake, Mint Chip, Peanut Butter Swirl and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. To pick up a free pop in NYC, you need to head to Supermoon Bakehouse. If you’re too hot to leave your house, starting at noon, you can download the Bumble app and swipe through until you come across Halo Top and swipe right, when prompted fill out your information and you could get a coupon for a free box. You can also go to this website and starting at noon, where you can try to claim a coupon for a free box.

July 21, starting at noon while supplies last, free, 120 Rivington Street

The Nutella Café

If you prefer your ice cream chocolatey, you’re going to love what the Nutella Café is offering this National Ice Cream Day. This National Ice Cream Day, the first 50 costumers to arrive at the café from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. will get one free frozen Nutella pop coated in hazelnuts. If you don’t make the first 50, they are offering a free scoop of any gelato flavor until 5 p.m.

July 21, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., free, 116 University Pl

Milk and Cream Cereal Bar

If you prefer your ice cream with a ton of mix-ins, Milk and cream is a great spot to visit. For National Ice Cream Day, they are offering free ice cream to their first 50 costumers.

July 21, starting at noon, free, 159 Mott St

Godiva

Another treat for the chocolate-lovers out there, to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, they are offering a buy one item, get another for 50 percent off on all soft-serve or parfaits.

July 21, hours vary, prices vary, Penn Station lower concourse or 560 Lexington

The Beach at Dream Downtown

On National Ice Cream Day, The Beach at Dream Downtown is offering a $10 deal on a pineapple dole whip ice cream with the flavors of pineapple and coconut, served in a coconut shell, sprinkled with dragon fruit powder, topped with tropical fruit and edible flowers. This special is equally beautiful as it is tasty.

July 21, $10, 5:00 p.m. – 10:45 p.m., 355 West 16th Street

Bluebird London

To Celebrate National Ice Cream day, Bluebird London is launching a Caramel Ice Cream Sundae. The treat will have a flourless brownie, topped with vanilla and chocolate ice cream rolling in toffee crunch with a hot toffee sauce. Finished off with whipped cream.

Starting July 21, $14, Tuesday to Saturday 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday & Monday 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., 10 Columbus Circle, Third Floor

Neuhaus Chocolate

Neuhaus is a great spot to celebrate National Ice Cream day for chocolate lovers everywhere with any ice cream purchase, you get a free piece of nougathins (Sea Salt or Coconut), which is a big piece of candy which pairs perfectly with your ice cream.

July 21- July 31, free with ice cream purchase, Monday to Friday10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., 500 Madison Ave