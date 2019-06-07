National Puerto Rican Day Parade 2019: Start time, route, street closures

The 2019 National Puerto Rican Day Parade is set to take place this Sunday and thousands of people will be in Manhattan to celebrate Puerto Rican culture, heritage citizens of Puerto Rican citizens and the millions of people of Puerto Rican descent living in the United States.

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City is the largest parade and celebration of Puerto Rican culture and pride in the country. Now in its 62nd year, the annual parade continues to honor many leaders, educators and entertainers, and celebrities who all have a major impact within the Puerto Rican community and the country. According to the National Puerto Rican Day Parade Board of Directors, the theme of this year’s parade is “Un Pueblo, Muchas Voces,” or “One Nation, Many Voice.” The theme “celebrates the creativity and diversity of thought in Puerto Rico and across the diaspora, according to the National Puerto Rican Day Parade organizers.

Singer Ricky Martin will serve as grand marshal this year and will lead the group of honorees including former Major League Baseball star Edgar Martinez, musician Jose Feliciano, and singer La India who was named as the parade’s madrina this year.

New York City has the largest Puerto Rican population in the country and this year’s parade is expected to draw more than 2 million people to Manhattan to celebrate Puerto Rican pride and culture along Fifth Avenue.

If you’re planning to attend the parade this Sunday, want to watch it online, or just need to know what street closures could affect your city commute, here’s what you need to know about the 2019 National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

National Puerto Rican Day Parade start time

The 2019 National Puerto Rican Day Parade kicks off this Sunday, June 9 at 11 a.m.

National Puerto Rican Day Parade locaiton, route, map

The parade will begin at East 43rd street and travel along Fifth Avenue to 79th street.

2019 Puerto Rican Day Parade live stream

The 2019 National Puerto Rican Day Parade will air live on WABC-TV, Channel 7 beginning at noon. You can also watch the live stream of the parade at www.abc7ny.com

National Puerto Rican Day Parade 2019 street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportaion, the following streets will be closed on Sunday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to6 p.m. for the 2019 National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Formation

44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street

79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous

Madison Avenue between 43rd Street and 86th Street

6th Avenue between 44th Street and 49th Street

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

51st Street between Rockefeller Plaza and 5th Avenue

58th Street between Grand Army Plaza and 5th Avenue

64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

69th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

