Netflix to release Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doc on May Day

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), better known as AOC, has captured the attention of fans and foes alike in her eruption to political prominence.

We've seen her dance around the campus at Boston University as an undergraduate, cross-examine Michael Cohen, the former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, over the coals on Capitol Hill, and hang out with Desus and Mero on their late night talk show.

Now, Netflix is planning to release a documentary on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez historic ousting of popular incumbent New York Democrat Joe Crowley in the beginning of 2019, making the leap from bartender to legislator in shocking fashion.

On May 1, Netflix will debut “Knock Down the House.” which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. SunnySidePost.com said that the documentary solid for a record $10 million in February -- the biggest sale of a documentary in the festival's history.

Director Rachel Lears told SunnySide Post that the platform will allow the film to “reach huge audiences worldwide, including viewers who may not usually watch independent documentaries.”

“Knock Down the House” follows three other U.S. Congressional figures who emerged onto the progressive political scene by running grassroots campaigns, Amy Vilela in Nevada, Cori Bush in Missouri and Paula Jean Swearengin in West Virginia, according to Paste Magazine. Each came up short in their respective races, but AOC successfully shocked the political landscape.

Currently, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is the media darling of the Democratic Socialists who lean further left of the Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden in the political spectrum, and is the constantly criticized bane of the right wing news networks and editorials. She has championed The New Green Deal and an effort to secure Medicare for all, while calling for heavy taxes for high earners nationwide.

Other outlets have tried to tell the tale of AOC’s unprecedented popularity. There are reports from The Daily Beast that the freshman congresswoman was in talks of a book deal that ultimately fizzled out. While the book deal hasn’t come to fruition, it goes without saying that a sitting House of Representatives member is seldom sought after for publishing rights.

"Knock Down the House" premieres on May 1st, which is celebrated as International Worker's Day.