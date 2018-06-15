Check out images of 19 Dutch, Financial District’s newest residential tower

The 64-story luxury building features 483 residences, 97 of which are affordable housing, ranging from studios to two-bedrooms.

19 Dutch’s amenities includes this billiards room, as well as a media center with a fireplace and a demonstration kitchen. (Visuals by IF Studio)

Kitchens in 19 Dutch will feature Bertazzoni appliances and ceramic tiles and quartz countertops. (Visuals by IF Studio)

19 Dutch’s residents will get sweeping views of the city from the penthouse terrace and garden. (Visuals by IF Studio)

The lobby of 19 Dutch, which is located on a one-block sliver of New York City's grid in the Financial District. (Visuals by IF Studio)

In addition to the penthouse terrace, 19 Dutch residents will also be able to access a communal lounge area. (Visuals by IF Studio)

19 Dutch, the Financial District’s newest residential tower, is now open for leasing, and will accept its first residents July 1. (Visuals by IF Studio)

Dutch Street may be just a one-block sliver in New York City’s grid, but it’s now home to 19 Dutch, the Financial District’s newest residential building that is now open for leasing.

The 64-story luxury tower was designed by Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel and features 483 residences, 97 of which are affordable housing, that range from studios to two-bedrooms.

Not only is 19 Dutch FiDi’s newest brand-new residential construction, it’s also the third-largest in the neighborhood, behind only 8 Spruce, which has 899 units, and 2 Gold, which has 650 units; those new constructions were completed in 2012 and 2005, respectively, according to data provided by Downtown Alliance.

19 Dutch rentals start at $2,615 per month, according to Curbed, which is lower than the average studio rent of $3,153 in the Financial District.

Many of 19 Dutch’s apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, oak floors, Bertazzoni appliances and ceramic tiles and quartz counters in the kitchen, as well as in-unit Bosch washers and dryers.

Residents at 19 Dutch will have a wide-array of available amenities, including a 24-hour attended lobby, work lounge with private meeting rooms, a canteen, media center with fireplace, a billiards room, café lounge, demonstration kitchen, children’s playroom, laundry rooms, bike storage and club lounge.

19 Dutch also offers a fitness club and terrace with chilled towel service, TRX training, boxing, spinning and yoga and the indoor/outdoor Sky Lounge and terrace gardens on the top floor offers sweeping views of the city.

“We sought out to innovate and create one-of-a-kind, art-directed spaces; from the custom design centric elevator cabs that are Dutch-inspired to the small crafted and elevated details within the apartment corridors — the Dutch is truly in the details,” Colum McCartan, 19 Dutch’s interior designer, told New York Yimby.

The first residents of 19 Dutch will begin moving in on July 1.

"The residential development in Lower Manhattan is geared towards a mix of tenancies — both families and singles, but one trend is clear: New York's oldest neighborhood is one of its youngest," said Jessica Lappin, president of Downtown Alliance, adding that "the median age in Lower Manhattan is 32 — that's five years younger than the whole borough."