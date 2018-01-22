New Jersey town closes streets to prevent GWB backup

Leonia — population 8,937 —is closing many of its streets to avoid even more gridlock when the world’s busiest bridge has delays.

When the George Washington Bridge is back up, the New Jersey town of Leonia sees a drastic jump in traffic. To alleviate that, the small suburb is closing many streets to nonresidents during rush hour. (Pixabay)

A New Jersey town in the vicinity of the George Washington Bridge is closing itself off to nonresidents during rush hour starting Monday.

Officials from Leonia, population 8,937 according to the 2010 U.S. Census, is now closing its streets to alleviate gridlock when there are delays on the GWB, NBC4 reported.

Leonia is situated near the western approach to the GWB, which is the world’s busiest motor vehicle bridge, serving more than 103 million vehicles each year.

When there are issues on the span that connects northern New Jersey and Upper Manhattan, Leonia sees a drastic increase in motorists looking for alternative options, officials said.

Mayor Judah Zeigler told NBC4 that “about 4,000 vehicles” regularly travel on a particular street that provides access to the bridge, but “if the bridge is backed up, we get 12,000,” he said.

Starting Monday, the Leonia Police Department will close “a significant number” of secondary streets from 6-10 a.m. and from 4-9 p.m., the department said on its Facebook. Fort Lee Road, Broad Avenue and Grand Avenue have not been subjected to trave restrictions, police said.

Residents have been given yellow tags for their vehicles to be allowed to travel on the closed roads, and motorists who violate the closures could face a $200 fine.

“Using Leonia as a cut-through to the George Washington Bridge will only increase your commute time,” police said. “Staying on the major highways will be the quickest route.”