New York Boat Restaurants Ready For The Summer Season

A handful of New York's popular boat restaurants have opened their doors to the warm weather this weekend.

After a long and dreadful winter, the warm weather is finally making its way east and with it a handful of New York boat restaurateurs are opening up shop for the summer season.

North River Lobster Company opened on April 12, serving happy New Yorkers and visitors from all over a raw bar, cocktails, beer and plenty of tasty fried seafood on all three levels of their spacious yacht that is docked on Pier 81 when it isn’t cruising the waters of the Hudson River. A fully stocked bar sits stationary on the pier for those waiting for the yacht to make its back in between trips.

The North River Lobster Company starts a little earlier than its peers. Revamped from one of the fastest sail boats into a wooden schooner, the Pilot is ready to set sail next month. The long running restaurant on the water hosts a large vintage bar, resembling a comfortable floating country club, serving its signature oysters, chowder, lobster rolls wine, beer and more while you take in all the sites.

The Brooklyn Barge, a restaurant and bar a top a floating barge, is also aiming for a mid May open. The barge offers on the water activities like kayaking, sailing and fishing. It’s an outdoor hangout that is centered on fun in the sun and a full menu of comfort foods like tacos, lobster rolls, beer and wine.

For the sea sick, New York has plenty of other options to enjoy the warm weather on the Hudson River minus the motion of the water. The Frying Pan located on Pier 66 has opened this weekend to those looking for a full menu of beers and fried goodness who prefer to stay dockside.

If you’re looking for the same summer atmosphere but with pizza, New York City’s Fornino has opened its doors for the season for guests looking to soak up some sun on its rooftop location at Pier 6 of the Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The highly anticipated warm weather is sure to bring out the crowds but it worth the wait.