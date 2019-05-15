New York City accent ranked third sexiest in the nation

Manhattan-born actor Robert De Niro made his iconic New York City accent famous with the movie quote "You talkin' to me?" In Martin Scorsese's 1976 film Taxi Driver.

You talkin' to me?

It appears that the 1.5 million social media followers travel company Big 7 polled prefer Nas’ and Vinnie Stigma’s accents to Tony Soprano’s and The Nanny’s.

The classic New York City accent came in third in a ranking of sexiest accents nationwide.

Texas came in first, which is tough to top, but the blood-boiler is coming up short behind Boston. The rest of the Empire State, tri-state area and near-bys along I-95 did not fare as well.

Big 7 has this to say about those in proximity:

"In between New York City and Boston, the Connecticut accent has been influenced by both yet is much, much subtler. There’s a lot of ‘o’s that sound like ‘u’s, and the ‘t’ is often dropped completely in words." Youz guyz ever heard a Connecticut accent? Didn’t think so.

"Hudson Valley English still holds some traces of Dutch in the rural areas, with a touch of New York City’s short vowels. It’s basically New England English-meets-General American and New York State."

"Want to talk Rhode Island? The Boston-meets-Brooklyn accent is hard to mimic, but clearly distinct. Listen to any episode of Jersey Shore with Pauly D and you’ll understand instantly what it sounds like."

"North Jerseyan? Think ‘cawfee’ and dropping the ‘Rs’. South Jerseyan? It’s more like the Philly accent, but not close enough to bring up Jersey’s overall sex appeal." Cringeworthy.

"People from ‘Lawnguyland’ might be a bit upset with being voted as having America’s least sexiest accent. But look, can they really disagree?" No comment needed.

One might say that these accents are to the Big Apple accent as the Australian accent is to King’s English.

The complete list of sexiest accents can be viewed at bigseventravel.com. While you’re at it, be sure to tell the judge from 'My Cousin Vinny' how to properly pronounce ‘youths.’ We all know Marisa Tomei won that Academy Award fair and square.