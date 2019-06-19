NYC has the highest number of freelancers nationwide: Report

Fiverr just revealed the 25 largest markets in the United States for skilled freelancers, and New York city tops the list, coming in at number one.

Next up were Los Angeles and Chicago.

Metro spoke with Brent Messenger, Fiverr’s VP of Public Policy and Community about his reaction to New Yorkers taking the top spot. Messenger said, “New Yorkers are known for their hustle, so it’s no surprise that the Freelance Economic Impact Report identified the New York metro area as the epicenter of skilled freelancing. From startups in DUMBO that need a business plan to corporations on Wall Street that need data analysts – businesses in New York have come to rely on skilled-freelancers to get the job done.”

The Freelance Economic Impact Report done by Fiverr estimates there are about half a million skilled freelance workers in the New York City metro area. It was also determined that overall, skilled freelance workers in NYC earned an estimated $25 billion in the 2018 tax year.

The NYC metro area also hosts the largest population of professional and technical freelancers, whereas LA is the leader for creative freelancers.

According to the study, skilled freelancers are people who perform “knowledge-based labor, which require specialized skill sets and experience.”

This study focuses on individuals that earn their income from non-traditional employment, do not employ others and are in: creative services (video, artists, etc.), technical services (computer science, architecture, etc.) and professional services (legal, marketing, etc.)

Fiverr reports that average revenue for workers in the top 25 areas is $39,200 versus the $36,400 from other areas of the states.

Messenger told Metro, "What the Freelance Economic Import Report shows is that businesses across the country are becoming increasingly reliant on skilled-freelancers. This should give people the confidence to take the plunge because whether it’s an extra source of income or a full-time career, the data shows that there’s money to be made."