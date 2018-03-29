NYC creates central hub for immigrants to access services and resources

The Immigrant Information Desks offer full-time navigators to refer residents to health care, IDNYC and other hyperlocal resources.

To further continue New York City’s efforts to be a sanctuary city for immigrants despite continued threats made by the Trump administration, officials on Thursday launched the NYC Immigrant Information Desk.

Created by the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) and City Council, the three in-person resource hubs in Queens, Brooklyn and East Harlem will give immigrant residents a central location to access resources like health care, social and legal services, workforce development, eviction prevention help and IDNYC with full-time navigators who speak their languages. The desks will be funded with support from City Council.

“This initiative was born out of the council’s desire to provide rapid-response assistance to immigrants in need of city services at a time when distrust of government is at an all-time high,” Council Speaker Corey Johnson said in a statement. “The new immigrant resource desks will play a critical role in helping immigrant and mixed-status families connect with the breadth of resources available to them.”

Added Bitta Mostofi, acting commissioner of MOIA, “The NYC Immigrant Information Desk is our latest effort to make government work better and more efficiently for city residents. We’ve taken another step in making New York City the most immigrant-inclusive city in America.”

The Immigrant Information Desk will be available at the following three locations:

• Flushing Library (196-36 Northern Blvd., Flushing)

This office will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.



• Coney Island S22 SNAP Center (2857-2865 West 8th St., 1st floor, Brooklyn)

This office will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



• NYC Health + Hospital/Metropolitan (1901 1st Ave., East Harlem)

This office will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.