Forecasters warn of hazardous New York City weather with potential for flashfloods

It's been a rainy, gray week, and it doesn't look like New York City weather is getting better before the weekend.

You probably already noticed this week has been a bit gray, and there’s even more unpleasant New York City weather in the forecast — including the possibility of flash floods.

As of Tuesday, July 24, the National Weather Service New York office has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area, which extends beyond the five boroughs into southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut.

Tuesday may see some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, though the chance of precipitation is only 20 percent during the day. That bumps up to 30 percent after 9 p.m. Throughout the day it may feel extra sticky as the humidity percentage reaches up into the 80s.

If you’re thinking of heading to the beach before the rain comes in order to cool off from that humidity, be careful. The National Weather Service warned that there is a high risk of rip currents all day on Tuesday at Atlantic Ocean beaches.

New York City weather will get real grim beginning Wednesday, when forecasters say storms will bring heavy rainfall and we could see the first chance of flash floods.

Flash flooding could occur through Wednesday night, though “it is still too early to pinpoint exact timing and locations to be impacted,” forecasters wrote.

New York City weather won’t just be wet, it’ll be warm still, too. Wednesday could hit a high near 80 degrees and Thursday near 84. Heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday night into Thursday.

When will New York City weather clear up?

Good news for the weekend: Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 87 and only a 30 percent chance of showers after noon and Saturday should be partly sunny, reaching a high near 84 and with a 30 percent chance of showers before noon.

Sunday looks to be just sunny with no chance of rain, but unfortunately the gloomy New York City weather may be back next week. Forecasters are already giving Monday a 40 percent chance of showers and reporting that “pop up showers” could develop next Tuesday.