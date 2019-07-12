New Yorkers plan protest in response to ICE raids

Outlets are reporting that the ICE is planning to targets at least 2,000 people this weekend and citizens are fighting back, with protests set to occur across the country. New York City is one of the many participating cities.

New York City has their protest set to occur Friday night, ABC reported.

The vigil is called "Lights for Liberty" will be taking place in Foley Square. According to a press release, the outline of the event occurring tonight is: "Beginning at 7 p.m. on July 12th, advocates, activists and impacted persons will speak on the issue of human detention camps in the United States. At 9 p.m., around the country and around the world, participants will light candles in a silent vigil for all those held in US detention camps to bring light to the darkness of the Trump administration's horrific policies." It is set to take place at 7 p.m. local time. Their website also reported that this event will be taking place in about 600 locations nationwide.

It is being reported that New York City is one of the ten cities being targeted this weekend. ABC says the raids will focus on undocumented immigrants.

Governor Cuomo shared a statement about the raids on social media:

"There are multiple reports that the Trump Administration will launch its previously announced blitz of ICE raids across the country this Sunday, including here in New York. This shameful assault on families across the country will no doubt lead to further separations of children from their parents and 'collateral arrests' by ICE, where individuals with no orders of deportation will be detained. This politically motivated directive is despicable and inhumane, and New York will fight it. I have asked the state's Liberty Defense Project to be on high alert to assist families in need of legal services. I encourage all New Yorkers to be familiar with their rights - especially when confronted by ICE or CBP - and anyone in need of assistance may contact the Liberty Defense Project via the New York State New Americans Hotline at 1-800-566-7636 or liberty@dos.ny.gov. As I said when the Trump raids were first announced: America's only threat is from within, and while this federal administration governs by fear and division, in New York we know that diversity is our greatest strength and we will do everything in our power to protect our immigrant communities."

Organizations such as ACLU and others have also taken to social media to share tips on how to protect immigrants from the raids:

Now more than ever, we need everyone to know: WE HAVE RIGHTS.



Share our #KnowYourRights guides in multiple languages.



Know Your Rights. Conozca Sus Derechos. pic.twitter.com/3C4O758PoA — ACLU (@ACLU) July 12, 2019

In the face of the Trump Admin’s pending #ICEraids, we have expanded our Immigration Helpline to operate 7 days a week. Please call 1-844-955-3425 for essential legal assistance if you or a family member need help. For more information, visit: https://t.co/9zvQiSdXaC. #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/eutCfpxPjx — The Legal Aid Society (@LegalAidNYC) July 11, 2019

The New York Times first reported that the ICE will begin raids this Sunday. Some the immigrants were ordered to deport, some failed to appear in court and more.