Straphangers vent frustrations using #CuomosMTA

After thousands of straphangers started the day with a hellish commute, they took to social media to rage about the Cuomo-controlled MTA.

After thousands of straphangers were caught in a hellish commute, they took to social media to rage about the Cuomo-controlled MTA using #CuomosMTA. (Getty)

Caught in another hellish rush-hour commute, thousands of city straphangers took to Twitter Tuesday morning to vent their frustrations about #CuomosMTA.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo oversees the MTA, the agency in charge of the city’s aged subway system, which had widespread issues Tuesday, including signal issues and rail conditions, resulting in mass delays on several train lines.

Among the issues passengers faced was a broken rail on the Manhattan Bridge, which caused reroutes on D and Q trains and delays on the D, F, Q and R trains. B train service is still suspended in both directions between Brighton Beach and 145th Street.

Ice on the express tracks at Bergen Street station in Brooklyn caused 4 and 5 trains to run local and delayed the 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines.

A train with mechanical problems at Canal Street affected A, C and E trains.

In the afternoon, smoke was reported at 47-50 Street/Rockefeller Center, and while the FDNY investigated, some D trains ran on the A line from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to Jay Street-MetroTech before switching to the F line for service to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. The incident delayed A, C, D and F service.

Needless to say, it was a chaotic day for straphangers, who quickly reached their boiling points and took to social media.

One dared Gov. Cuomo to ride the subway during either rush hour for one week “between boroughs and report back on your experience. Maybe then you will truly understand the emergency?”

@NYGovCuomo I dare you to ride the @NYCTSubway @MTA during morning and afternoon rush hours for one week between boroughs and report back on your experience. Maybe then you will truly understand the emergency? #cuomosmta — Angela ORK (@robotswancowboy) January 9, 2018

One resident left Astoria at 9:05 a.m. and got to 34th Street at 10:30 a.m. “This is the state of #CuomosMTA on a normal day,” she wrote.

Just to recap: Left my home in Astoria at 9:05 and just got to 34th street at 10:30. 40 + mins stuck underground. Finally just gave up on the F to take the Q. This is the state of #CuomosMTA on a normal day. — Renata Pumarol 🍊🐿 (@RenataPumarol) January 9, 2018

“Nowadays the subway is always the last resort,” another straphanger tweeted.

Also, nowadays the subway is ALWAYS the last resort. God help us all. #NYC #MTA #CuomosMTA — Scott Schubert (@BuySomethin) January 9, 2018

One Brooklynite wrote that if the governor “keeps failing New Yorkers with the subways, he’s going to leave office with a lower approval rating than (New Jersey Gov.) Chris Christie … now that would be embarrassing!”

If @NYGovCuomo keeps failing New Yorkers with the subways, he's going to leave office with a lower approval rating than @ChrisChristie....now that would be embarrassing! #CuomosMTA — Nicole D. (@nicoledandrea) January 9, 2018

One rider moved two stops in 25 minutes. “This is my reward for trying to get into work early,” she wrote.

in 25 min, I have moved 2 stops. this is my reward for trying to get into work early. #SignalFail #CuomosMTA #FixTheSubways — Naomi Perley (@cutelittlebyrdy) January 9, 2018

Another rider took five trains “to do what I could do in one if this system worked. Fix the subway now or we’ll vote you out,” he tweeted to both the governor and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

@NYCMayorsOffice @NYGovCuomo @MTA you should be ASHAMED. Took 5 trains (detached rail on Man. bridge; sick passenger; & signal prob) to do what I could do in 1 if this system worked. FIX THE SUBWAY NOW OR WE’LL VOTE YOU OUT. #CuomosMTA #fixthesubways — Drew Kostic (@drewbiedewbiedo) January 9, 2018

"New Yorkers with vivid memories of the Summer of Hell are gearing up for a Winter of Heartache on the subway,” said John Raskin, executive director of Riders Alliance. “Gov. Cuomo promised a plan by the end of last year for how to modernize the crumbling transit system, but we still haven't seen anything concrete, and solving the transit crisis is only growing more urgent.

"The Governor himself said last week that 'we can't leave our riders stranded anymore.' And yet today, hundreds of thousands of transit riders were again stranded, with no relief in sight,” Raskin continued. “Only the governor can lead us out of this crisis. Gov. Cuomo should begin 2018 by outlining a long overdue plan to modernize the transit system and by passing a fair and sustainable revenue source like congestion pricing to make it possible."

pic.twitter.com/eV1q64Ttir

— Riders Alliance (@RidersNY) January 9, 2018