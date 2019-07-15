Protesters gather in D.C. to demand justice for Eric Garner

Two days before a federal statue of limitations was set to expire in the Eric Garner death case, protesters gathered in Washington D.C. to demand that the federal government file charges against the NYPD officer responsible for Garner's death.

Wednesday is the deadline for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file charges in the death, which was ruled a homicide. Five years ago, on July 17 the nation watched as Garner was arrested on the “suspicion of selling loose cigarette” and then held in a chokehold by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo. While in the chokehold, Garner said: "I can’t breathe" before falling unconscious then passing away.

Pantaleo has not been criminally charged. According to ABC, Pantaleo could still be fired, but a Staten Island grand jury opted not to indict him.

Protestors are not sure that the DOJ will pick up the case. Hawk Newsome, President of Black Lives Matter, told ABC that if charges aren't filed by Wednesday, “Then we shut down the city.”

Additionally, he added that “Every Democratic politician is running around talking about immigration. We care about immigration, but they forgot about Black Lives Matter.”

The protest was held at noon, outside of the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

Additional protests were expected to take place around New York City.