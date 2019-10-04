NYC Nigeria Independence Day Parade 2019: Start time, route, Manhattan street closures

The 2019 Nigeria Independence Day Parade and Festival is set to take place this weekend to celebrate the 59th anniversary of the country’s independence from Britain on October 1, 1960.

The weekend celebration kicks off October 4 with the Naija (Nigerian) Cultural Night event at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center located in Jamaica, Queens from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Attendees will get to celebrate Nigerian culture, heritage and its independence with food, music and other activities.

The 2019 Nigeria Independence Day Parade and Festival will take place in Manhattan on Saturday to continue the celebration of Nigerian culture.

Here’s what you need to know about the 28th annual Nigeria Independence Day Parade and Festival including its start time, the route, and what streets in Manhattan will be closed during the parade that could affect your commute.

NYC 2019 Nigeria Independence Day Parade date and time

The 28th annual Nigeria Independence Day Parade and Festival will take place on Saturday, October 5. The parade is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What is the route for the 2019 Nigerian Day Parade?

The parade starts at 54th Street and Second Avenue and travels along Second Avenue to 44th Street.

Nigeria Independence Day Parade 2019 street closures

According to the NYC Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed in Manhattan on October 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2019 Nigeria Independence Day Parade and Festival.

Manhattan street closures for Nigeria Independence Day Parade 2019

Formation

54th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

Nigeria Independence Day Parade Route

2nd Avenue between 54th Street and 44th Street (Eastern 3 Lanes Only)

Dispersal

44th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue 2nd Avenue between 44th Street and 43rd St