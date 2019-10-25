'Nobody's going to say anything!?' Harvey Weinstein confronted at East Village bar

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, though that didn't stop him from popping into a New York City bar recently to enjoy himself with friends. But some guests at the private East Village event made it known that his presence was not welcome.

"Nobody’s going to say anything!? I’m going to stand four feet from a f---ing rapist and nobody is going to say anything?” shouted Zoe Stuckless in a video that made the rounds on social media Thursday. Stuckless confronted Weinstein as he sat with a handful of people at a tucked away table in Downtime bar, pointing at him as she spoke. The private event, Actors' Hour, was described as a a speakeasy-style show dedicated to young artists. Weinstein is seen sitting in a booth wedged between two women, with a drink in hand. Later, Stuckless said publicly, “In some ways tonight was a horrible, painful reminder of the power a man like Weinstein holds even now,” Stuckless wrote. “It was a reminder that even in this time of relative awareness it is hypnotically easy to be pulled into a culture of silence.”

But Stuckless wasn't the only outraged bystander to call out Weinstein, who is facing multiple charges of rape and sexual misconduct for the alleged assaults.

Comedian Kelly Bachman put a literal spotlight on Weinstein at the venue while she was on stage, saying "Do we know what that is? Yeah it's Freddy Krueger in the room, if you will," Bachman said. "I didn't know we had to bring our own Mace and rape whistles to Actors' Hour."

Bachman's comments were met by several boos from male members of the audience. She later revealed that she was a survivor of sexual assault. Another woman, comedian Amber Rollo, took to Twitter to vent about her run in with Weinstein, saying not only was he invited, but he was "supported."

"I was shocked to see him out, but not because I thought he would have shame, he is a sociopath and clearly has no shame. I'm shocked because he was invited to an event put on by and for artists," said Rollo.

Rollo also said on Twitter that she called him a "f----ng monster" and was then called a "c--t" by a man that was seated with him.