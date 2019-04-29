NY man charged with beating woman onboard cruise ship due in Boston court

A New York man is facing federal charges for allegedly beating a woman on board a Norwegian Cruise ship, according to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Adam Damian Panetta, 45, of Farmingville was charged with one count of assault and one count of assault resulting in substantial bodily injury once the Norwegian Gem ship returned to port in Boston on Friday.

The alleged assault took place on April 25, 2019. At the time, the ship was about 200 miles off the coast of New Jersey, well beyond the boundaries of international waters.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s report, “Panetta was observed on surveillance video pulling a woman by her hair down the full length of a hallway,” to a cabin. “While Panetta attempted to open the cabin door, the woman was striking Panetta in the face with an open hand. Panetta then allegedly turned toward the woman and punched her twice in the side of her head with a closed fist. The woman fell to the ground and appeared to be unconscious,” the report from US Attorney Andrew Lelling details.

The Long Island man reportedly entered the cabin, leaving the woman on the hallways floor.

“After about one minute, Panetta came out of the cabin and leaned down to the woman, who was unresponsive. Eventually, the woman began to crawl into the room. Panetta did not appear to assist her, and as she began to crawl, Panetta kicked her twice in the buttocks. He then followed her into the room.”

Officials said the two left the cabin a short while later and “the woman was holding a white towel over her head, which appeared to be stained with blood.”

The two eventually went to the ship’s medical center where the woman was treated for her injuries, which included “approximately 8 cm of swelling on the right side of her head as well as a 2.5 cm laceration that required five stitches.” It's not clear how Panetta knew the victim.

The charges against Panetta carry a sentence of up to six years in prison and $350,000 in fines.