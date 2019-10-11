NY becomes the first state to require ingredient labels on menstrual products

On Friday, New York announced that will now require all menstrual products to disclose ingredients.

New York is the first state in the United States to do this. Governor Cuomo said in a press release that, "It's part of the pervasive culture of inequality in our society that has gone on for too long, and that injustice ends today as we become the first state in the nation to mandate ingredient disclosure and empower women to make their own decisions about what goes into their bodies.

Cuomo added, "This builds on the reproductive health protections that New York has safeguarded for women and girls across our state, and we are proud to lead the nation by advancing these critically important new protections."

Governor Cuomo signed the bill into action, requiring ingredient labels on menstrual products on the Day Of The Girl. The legislation will go into effect 180 days from now, giving manufacturers an ample amount of time to develop new packaging and design the labels.

Menstrual products used across the United States are often sold without disclosing any information about what exactly is inside the item. It is possible that some menstrual products can contain allergenic chemicals and sometimes toxic chemicals. These chemicals can cause some health concerns.

New York hopes by doing this; they are helping women make more informed choices when it comes to choosing a menstrual product. New York also hopes this bill will help advance period equity and help raise awareness about periods, ensuring all products are safe and how to access menstrual hygiene products.

Assembly Member Linda B. Rosenthal who championed the bill said in a press release that, "Now that my bill to require menstrual product ingredient disclosure on packaging has become law, every single New Yorker who uses tampons and pads will know exactly what's in the products they use in and on some of the most sensitive parts of their bodies for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, one week out of the year for as many as 40 years. "

Rosenthal added that "This first-in-the-nation disclosure law firmly establishes New York as a national leader on menstrual equity. Menstrual product ingredient disclosure is a vital consumer empowerment tool and will hold menstrual product manufacturers to the highest level of accountability. It is my hope that more states follow suit."