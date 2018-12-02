NY lawmakers to hold meeting on legalization of marijuana
The public hearing will look at legalization and how it was executed in other states.
By Sarah Luoma
Published : December 02, 2018
A hearing to discuss the legalization of marijuana in New York will be held on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Babylon Town Hall in Long Island.
Members of the New York State Assembly plan to attend to discuss legalizing recreational use of the drug and gather input on how other states went about the process that is expected to be a challenge in regards to regulations and tax rules.
"Not only about is it a good idea or bad idea. But also about what are the mechanics of it. Creating a new industry is a complicated thing. We haven't done that in New York since the end of prohibition in 1933,” Assembly Health Committee Chair Richard Gottfried stated at the last hearing held on November 20 in Binghamton.
"Adding, "How do we want to organize these businesses? So there are a lot of issues to be dealt with."
The hearings have been utilized to gain feedback from public leaders and residents who may have input and concerns.
"As we begin the process of creating a model regulated marijuana program, it is critical that we reach communities across the state in order to hear what New Yorkers have to say," Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared back in September.
Some issues and concerns shared by the public include individuals driving under the influence of marijuana, keeping children safe from exposure to the drug and who would be issued a license to sell marijuana.
The topic of legalization is expected to be a big debate in the coming new year when legislative sessions begin in January in Albany, New York.
This week's upcoming hearing will be the fourth meeting held by the Assembly to discuss legalization.
If the bill is passed, New York would become the 10th state to legalize smoking recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21.