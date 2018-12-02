NY lawmakers to hold meeting on legalization of marijuana

A hearing to discuss the legalization of marijuana in New York will be held on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Babylon Town Hall in Long Island.

Members of the New York State Assembly plan to attend to discuss legalizing recreational use of the drug and gather input on how other states went about the process that is expected to be a challenge in regards to regulations and tax rules.

"Not only about is it a good idea or bad idea. But also about what are the mechanics of it. Creating a new industry is a complicated thing. We haven't done that in New York since the end of prohibition in 1933,” Assembly Health Committee Chair Richard Gottfried stated at the last hearing held on November 20 in Binghamton.

"Adding, "How do we want to organize these businesses? So there are a lot of issues to be dealt with."