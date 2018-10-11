New York’s register to vote deadline is here — be ready for 2018 midterm elections

With the 2018 midterm elections just over three weeks away, the last day to register to vote in the state of New York is Friday, Oct. 12, so get on it! (iStock)

With the 2018 midterm elections just over three weeks away, the last day to register to vote in the state of New York is upon us.

That’s right, if you want to make your voice heard at the polls in the coming 2018 midterm elections on Nov. 6, you have until Friday, Oct. 12 to register to vote.

Did we scare you? Good, because the voter registration deadline is no joke! Print a registration form at https://t.co/O4BjQocz49, and send it in to the Board of Elections by this Friday, October 12! 🎃👻🧟‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3WdXQZz8bp — NYC Votes (@NYCVotes) October 10, 2018

How can I see if I’m registered to vote?

To see if you’re registered to vote in New York state, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. You’ll be prompted to fill out your full name, date of birth, county and address.

Help! I still need to register to vote!

New Yorkers who still need to register to vote can do so at their county board of elections or at a state agency-based voter registration center. Printable forms you can take to those sites are available at elections.ny.gov.

They can also register online via the Department of Motor Vehicles, which usually takes about five minutes. You’ll need a valid NYS driver’s license, permit or non-driver ID, the last four digits of your Social Security number and current zip code to get started.

To register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by the end of the year, not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction and not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

Help! I need to change my voter registration address!

To change your address on your voter registration, you can use the same for you would use to register to vote, which can be downloaded at elections.ny.gov.

“Notices of change of address from registered voters received at least 20 days before a special, primary or general election by a county board of elections must be processed and entered in the records in time for that election,” the state's Department of Elections said, so time is of the essence if you want to vote in the 2018 midterm election.

I’m registered to vote. Where do I go?

If you are already registered to vote, but don’t know or remember where your designated polling station will be on Nov. 6, you can visit nyc.pollsitelocator.com and enter your address. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

