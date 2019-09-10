NYC 9/11 memorial anniversary ceremony 2019: Lower Manhattan street closures, getting there, live stream

On Wednesday, New York City will commemorate the 18th anniversay of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Cente in Lower Manhattan.

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum will begin the ceremony at 8:39 a.m. EST to honor the 2,983 people tragically killed on September 11, 2001.

Here’s what you need to know about the 18th anniversary commemoration ceremony in Lower Manhattan for the September 11 terrorist attacks including street closures in the area, getting there by public transportation, and how to watch a live stream of the 9/11 ceremony.

9/11 memorial anniversary street closures in Lower Manhattan

Several streets will be closed in the area for several hours for the September 11 ceremony.

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed on September 11 for the 9/11 Ceremony at the discretion of the NYPD.

— Areas bounded by Barclay Street on the North; Battery Place on the South; Broadway on the East; West Street on the West; (All Inclusive)

— Liberty Street between West Street and South End Avenue

— Albany Street between West Street and South End Avenue

— West Thames Street between West Street and South End Avenue

—South End Avenue between Liberty Street and West Thames Street

—Little West Street between West Thames Street and Battery Place

How to get to the 9/11 Memorial

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum is located at 180 Greenwich Street. The following trains will take you there:

— A, C, J, 2, 3, 4, 5 to Fulton St.

— 2 or 3 to Park Pl.

— R. to Cortlandt St.

— 1 to World Trade Center

Live stream 9/11 Memorial

A live broadcast of the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony can be viewed on the 9/11 Memorial & Museum's U Stream page.

CBSN will live stream the memorial ceremony beginning around 8:25 a.m.