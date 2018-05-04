Data company cited in comptroller's Airbnb report refutes findings

Airbnb and the data company AirDNA are refuting NYC Comptroller's report on the house-sharing site's effect on the city. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer released a report saying that Airbnb led to more than $600 million in added cost for renters in the city, the data company cited in the report has refuted the findings.

Analytics company AirDNA, which bills itself as the “world’s leading provider of Airbnb data and analytics,” said on Friday that the comptroller’s report incorrectly interprets their data.

The Comptroller’s office did not reach out to AirDNA for clarification or analysis on how to read their data, the company adds.

One error, according to AirDNA, lies in the comptroller’s classification of every New York City Airbnb listing uploaded on the site as one that was active in 2016, the year the report says New Yorkers endured the added costs.

“A large portion of Airbnb listings are not active,” according to AirDNA. “They sit idly on the site, made unavailable for rent by hosts and/or unbooked by guests, and therefore have little to no effect on rent prices.”

The different types of Airbnb listings also comes into play. There are three listing types on Airbnb: entire home, private room and shared room. The private or shared room listings, AirDNA says, do not remove a unit from the city’s housing market, since the host still lives there full time.

AirDNA went further, noting that their data shows that more than half of the New York City Airbnb listings were rented out just one to three months in the last year, “suggesting that they are part-time, seasonal rentals, rented while a host is away on holiday or if an apartment is between tenancy agreements, for example.”

“AirDNA fully supports Airbnb in condemning the comptroller’s analysis,” said AirDNA CEO Scott Shatford in a statement. “The Comptroller is once again using Airbnb as a scapegoat for a housing affordability crisis that has been growing for decades. In New York City, just over 5,300 ‘entire homes’ were rented on Airbnb for six months or more in the past year, representing 0.2 percent of the total housing supply — it is impossible for Airbnb to have a material impact on rental prices.”

Airbnb refuted the report when it came out Thursday as well, and has since filed a Freedom of Information Law request with the comptroller’s office, asking for “any and all communications” around the development of the report.

"The very foundation of the report is deeply flawed: assuming that all Airbnb Hosts are renting their homes 365 nights a year is akin to conducting a traffic study that assumes all cars in New York are on the road all day, every day,” said Chris Lehane, head of Global Policy at Airbnb, in a statement. "Additionally, other information has been brought to our attention and we have reason to believe that this report was influenced by powerful special interests. This report was paid for with taxpayer dollars and the public has the right to know about who participated in this snow job."

Comptroller Stringer’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.