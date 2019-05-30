How New Yorkers can easily get to the beach this summer

The MTA is aiming to make your summer a bit sweeter with a few special train services that will help you get to the beach faster. Extended service on the Rockaway shuttle and extra LIRR service to South Fork have already kicked in, while the popular LIRR $1 Summer Saturdays program will begin this Saturday, June 1.

On weekends for the rest of the summer, the Rockaway Park/Beach 116 Street S shuttle service will be extended to Rockaway Boulevard to accommodate the increased beach traffic. Beachgoers can transfer to the S from any A train at Rockaway Boulevard. This seasonal service runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekend and holidays, including July Fourth and Labor Day.

The LIRR is offering extra service on its Montauk Branch on weekends this summer, with several extra eastbound trains running on Fridays and extra westbound trains returning on Sundays.

Even better, the popular $1 Summer Saturdays program that launched last year is back this weekend. Every Saturday from June 1 to August 24, the LIRR will honor all monthly tickets for travel to and from all LIRR stations, regardless of what stations are printed on the ticket. In addition, monthly ticket-holders will be able to bring up to four additional travelers for only $1 per person each way.

“With so many amazing summertime destinations across Long Island, we hope this program offers a great way for our customers to explore the entire Island with family and friends,” said LIRR President Phil Eng in a statement.

This story was provided to Metro through an agreement with 6sqft.