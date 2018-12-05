NYC home to most best restaurants in America: OpenTable

New York City has long been a haven for foodies, and more than just having a lot of options, the five boroughs are home to the biggest share of best restaurants in America, according to OpenTable.

OpenTable announced its 100 Best Restaurants in America 2018 list this week, looking at the dining spots OpenTable users rave about, based on more than 12 million verified dinner reviews of over 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington.

New York City stood out on the list as home to 24 of the 100 best restaurants in America. California followed with the second most (15), followed by Illinois with nine, Texas with eight and

Pennsylvania with seven.

Other states appeared on the list as well with a few standout eateries, from Florida, which claimed four, to Massachusetts, which was home to only one (The Table at Season to Taste in Cambridge).

What makes these the best restaurants in America? There’s no one food formula — cuisines varied, including American and Italian (the most popular), French, Indian, Japanese, Korean, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and then “hyperlocal” foods like Californian, Hawaiian and Tex-Mex.

“The 100 Best Restaurants in America list gives voice to OpenTable’s diner community by honoring the restaurants they love to visit and that consistently provide dining experiences that delight time and again,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable, in a statement. “The diversity of this year’s list truly showcases how OpenTable helps diners find the right restaurant for every appetite and every occasion.”



Sushi Nakazawa in Greenwich Village. Photo: Daniel Krieger

NYC Best Restaurants in America 2018

Avra Madison Estiatorio on 60th - Upper East Side

The Bar Room at The Modern - Midtown West

BONDST - NoHo

Casa Lever - Midtown East

Del Posto - Meatpacking District

Estiatorio Milos - Midtown West

Gabriel Kreuther - Midtown West

Gramercy Tavern - Flatiron

Il Mulino New York - Downtown - Greenwich Village

JUNGSIK - TriBeCa

Kappo Masa - Upper East Side

L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon - Meatpacking District

LArtusi - West Village

Majorelle - Upper East Side

Marc Forgione - TriBeCa

Marea - Midtown West

The Modern - Midtown West

Omakase Room by Tatsu - West Village

The Polo Bar - Midtown East

Raoul’s - SoHo

Sistina - Upper East Side

Sushi Ginza Onodera - NYC - Midtown East

Sushi Kaito - Upper West Side

Sushi Nakazawa - Sushi Bar - Greenwich Village

See the full OpenTable list of best restuarants in America here.