NYC Broadway Week Fall 2019 is back!

Theater lovers unite, your hopes and dreams are about to come true. New York City is bringing back it's Broadway Week for fall 2019. Broadway Theater Week is traditional that started in 2011, where tickets to Broadway shows are available for 2-for-1 tickets to all kinds of Broadway shows. This makes for the perfect birthday gift or early holiday for anyone who enjoys theater.

NYC Broadway Week Fall 2019 is a partnership between NYCgo.com, payment partner Mastercard and The Broadway League. Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said in a press release that, “It’s an ideal time to come and see a Broadway show and our ongoing partnership with NYC & Company makes it more accessible than ever with two weeks of 2-for-1 tickets.”

Additionally, she added, “Whether you’re a newcomer or a longtime fan, there are so many choices that you’ll definitely find something that’s right for you—from high energy new productions to celebrated long-running shows. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this summertime treat.”

Here's everything you need to know about NYC Broadway Week Fall 2019:

What is NYC Broadway Week Fall 2019?

NYC Broadway Week Fall 2019 is an event that occurs twice a year. The event offers 2-for-1 Broadway tickets. Over 1,464,000 tickets have been purchased since it’s first year.

When is NYC Broadway Week Fall 2019?

This fall NYC Broadway Week will run from September 3 to 16.

When can I buy tickets to NYC Broadway Week Fall 2019?

Tickets went on August 14. To purchase tickets, you can check out this website. There is a two-ticket minimum to participate. The way it works is that once you buy two tickets, the ones after will cost you 50 percent off the original rate. You can also upgrade your tickets for the shows to get better seats. Upgraded tickets will be sold for 50 percent off the original price plus a flat fee of $30.

Is there a code to use to get the discount for NYC Broadway Week Fall 2019?

Yes.

The codes are: 2-for-1 tickets: BWAYWK

2-for-1 tickets with Upgrade Option: BWAYUP

How many shows will be participating in Broadway Week Fall 2019?

Twenty-four shows will be participating, and half of them are brand new to the event. The shows include both musicals as well as plays.

To experience Broadway Week, fall 2019 for yourself, here are the 24 shows participating for you to check out:

Plays:

Harry Potter & the Cursed Child

The Height of the Storm

The Great Society

Betrayal

Sea Wall / A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Musicals:

Frozen

The Lion King

Aladdin

The Phantom of the Opera

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life & Times of the Temptations

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Beetlejuice

The Book of Mormon

Chicago The Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Mean Girls

Oklahoma!

Tootsie

Waitress

Wicked

Magic:

Derren Brown: Secret