Whether you prefer to see a musical, play or kid-friendly show, NYC Broadway Week has got you covered.
Wicked on Broadway
Joan Marcus
Aladdin on Broadway
Courtesy Disney Theatrical Group
The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway
Matthew Murphy
Frozen on Broadway
Deen Van Meer
NYC Broadway Week Fall 2019 is back!
Theater lovers unite, your hopes and dreams are about to come true. New York City is bringing back it's Broadway Week for fall 2019. Broadway Theater Week is traditional that started in 2011, where tickets to Broadway shows are available for 2-for-1 tickets to all kinds of Broadway shows. This makes for the perfect birthday gift or early holiday for anyone who enjoys theater.
NYC Broadway Week Fall 2019 is a partnership between NYCgo.com, payment partner Mastercard and The Broadway League. Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said in a press release that, “It’s an ideal time to come and see a Broadway show and our ongoing partnership with NYC & Company makes it more accessible than ever with two weeks of 2-for-1 tickets.”
Additionally, she added, “Whether you’re a newcomer or a longtime fan, there are so many choices that you’ll definitely find something that’s right for you—from high energy new productions to celebrated long-running shows. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this summertime treat.”
Here's everything you need to know about NYC Broadway Week Fall 2019:
NYC Broadway Week Fall 2019 is an event that occurs twice a year. The event offers 2-for-1 Broadway tickets. Over 1,464,000 tickets have been purchased since it’s first year.
This fall NYC Broadway Week will run from September 3 to 16.
Tickets went on August 14. To purchase tickets, you can check out this website. There is a two-ticket minimum to participate. The way it works is that once you buy two tickets, the ones after will cost you 50 percent off the original rate. You can also upgrade your tickets for the shows to get better seats. Upgraded tickets will be sold for 50 percent off the original price plus a flat fee of $30.
Yes.
The codes are: 2-for-1 tickets: BWAYWK
2-for-1 tickets with Upgrade Option: BWAYUP
Twenty-four shows will be participating, and half of them are brand new to the event. The shows include both musicals as well as plays.
To experience Broadway Week, fall 2019 for yourself, here are the 24 shows participating for you to check out:
Harry Potter & the Cursed Child
The Height of the Storm
The Great Society
Betrayal
Sea Wall / A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Frozen
The Lion King
Aladdin
The Phantom of the Opera
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life & Times of the Temptations
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Beetlejuice
The Book of Mormon
Chicago The Musical
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Mean Girls
Oklahoma!
Tootsie
Waitress
Wicked
Derren Brown: Secret