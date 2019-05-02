NYC Cannabis Parade & Rally 2019: Start time, route, street closures

The NYC Cannabis Parade & Rally is set to take place this weekend and if you’re looking for a New York City event where you join thousands of advocates for the legalization of marijuana for recreation and medicinal purposes, you may be interested in attending the New York City Cannabis Parade and Rally this Saturday. This year, the parade & rally falls on Star Wars Day, so expect to see some cannabis enthusiasts dressed in Star Wars-themed outfits.

According to the official organization for the NYC Cannabis Parade, the mission of the event is to end the prohibition of cannabis at the local, state, federal and international levels. The NYC Cannabis Parade and Rally is part of the Global Marijuana March, which is held on the first Saturday in May at different locations around the world to promote, educate and advocate cannabis culture through various types of programs including rallies, parades, concerts, educational outreach, and other events.

Some of the speakers at this year’s NYC Cannabis Parade and Rally include New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, State Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, and New York State Director of Drug Policy Alliance Kassandra Frederique. A complete list of speakers can be found on the Cannabis Parade website.

The day-long event will also include music performances and other special guests who all advocate for the legalization of marijuana use

To get you ready for the 2019 NYC Cannabis Parade we’ve listed everything you need to know including what time it starts, the parade route, transit info and all the street closures during the event.

When is the NYC Cannabis Parade & Rally? Start time, location

The NYC Cannabis Parade kicks off on Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. EST. According to the organization the parade will begin at 32nd Street and Broadway with speeches by activists, elected officials and other political figures.

NYC Cannabis Parade route and map

The parade leaves at 12:30 p.m. from 32nd Street and travels down Broadway to Union Square Park, where the rally takes place. The rally begins around 1 p.m. when marchers arrive at Union Square Park.

NYC Cannabis Parade street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed on Saturday, May 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the NYC Cannabis Parade:

Formation

Broadway between 32nd Street and 31st Street (East Curb Lane Only)

Route

Broadway between 31st Street and 23rd Street (East Curb Lane Only)

Broadway between 23rd Street and 17th Street (West Curb Lane Only)

Dispersal

Into Union Square Park

Cannabis Parade & Rally MTA info

If you’re planning to go to the parade the easiest way is to take the B, D, F, M, N, Q, & R trains to 34th Street, Herald Square. If you’re going to skip the parade and just go straight to the rally, take the 4, 5, 6, L, N, Q and R trains to 14th Street, Union Square.

For the latest MTA info including weekend service changes, visit mta.info.