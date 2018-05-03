NYC Cannabis Parade & Rally: Start time, parade route, street closures

The NYC Cannabis Parade is happening this weekend, and if you’re someone who advocates for the legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational use, you may want to join the cause this Saturday.

The NYC Cannabis Parade & Rally is part of the Global Marijuana March, which is held on the first Saturday in May at different locations around the world to promote cannabis culture through rallies, parades, educational outreach, concerts and other events.

The first Global Marijuana March was held in 1999 and has since grown to thousands of people participating in the event in more than 829 cities in 72 countries around the world, including Canada, France, New Zealand and Denmark.

This year, the NYC Cannabis Parade coincides with Cinco de Mayo, so if you’re participating in any Cinco de Mayo-related festivities, the parade may be something you want to have on your itinerary for the day.

To get you ready for the 2018 NYC Cannabis Parade and Rally, we’ve listed everything you need to know about the event including scheduled speakers and performers, the parade route and map, and all the street closures during the event.

When is the NYC Cannabis Parade?

The NYC Cannabis Parade will take place this Saturday, May 5 in Manhattan. The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. EST.

The parade will make its way to Union Square around 1 p.m. where there will be a rally with speakers and performances all day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

NYC Cannabis Parade speakers and performers

According to the Cannabis Parade, it will be a “day-long rally with music, speakers and special guests,” so be prepared.

There will be several local and state politicians speaking at the NYC Cannabis Parade including State Senate District 20 Senator Jesse Hamilton State Assembly District 75 Assembly Member Richard N. Gottfried, and more. Joy Beckerman, President of the Hemp Industry, Kat Brezler, co-founder of The People for Bernie Sanders and Founder and CEO of the Guardian Angels are scheduled to be at the cannabis event this Saturday.

There will be several musical guests also performing this Saturday including, rapper Immortal Technique, musician Ishmael Levi, King Ras Pedro and more. For a complete list of speakers and performers, visit cannabisparade.org/lineup.

NYC Cannabis Parade route map

The parade will begin at the corner of West 32nd Street and Broadway at 11 a.m. EST. It will travel down Broadway to Union Square Park.

MTA Info

The easiest way to get o the parade is to take the B, D, F, M, M, N, Q & R trains to 34th Street, Herald Square. If you’re attending the rally, take the 4, 5, 6, L, N, Q & R trains to Union Square.

NYC Cannabis Parade street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

— Broadway between 32nd Street and 31st Street (East Curb Lane Only)

— Broadway between 31st Street and 24th Street (East Curb Lane Only)

— Broadway between 24th Street and 17th Street (West Curb Lane Only)

— Union Square West between 17th Street and 14th Street