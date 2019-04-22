Car Free Day coming to New York Saturday for the fourth year in a row

Car Free Day is headed back to New York this Saturday for the fourth year in a row.

The Earth Day celebration closes off large portions of the city to vehicles. Two miles of Broadway and one mile of St. Nicholas Avenue will be reserved for pedestrian and bicycle use only on Saturday, April 27, Department of Transportation announced, which adds up to 30 blocks of Broadway from Union Square to Times Square and nine blocks of St. Nicholas Avenue from West 181st to 190th streets.

The portion of Broadway will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the stretch of St. Nicholas Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., city officials said.

"For the fourth straight year, we are thrilled to work with Council Member Rodriguez to transform the bustling streets of Broadway and St Nicholas Avenue into havens for New Yorkers," DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said in a statement. "Whether they are out cycling or walking, New Yorkers can use Car Free Earth Day as a time to reclaim their streets, enjoy the outdoors, and indulge in the vibrant culture of these communities."

All along the street there will be performances and educational programming highlighting the importance of sustainability, tackling climate change, and rethinking how New Yorkers use their streets. Programming will be presented at six rest stops: Times Square (42nd Street and Broadway), Garment (38th Street and Broadway), Herald Square (34th Street and Broadway), City Zone (26th Street and Broadway), Flatiron (23rd Street and Broadway), and Union Square (17th Street and Broadway). Environmental programming is offered by City agencies and nonprofit organizations along the route to promote activism and education surrounding climate change, sustainability and other relevant topics.