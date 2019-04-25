NYC Car Free Earth Day 2019: Location, start time, street closures
Pedestrians and cyclists will take over the NYC streets this Saturday.
If you're looking for fun things to do in NYC, Car Free Earth Day 2019 is set to take place this Saturday and is a great way to enjoy the and that means streets in Manhattan will be closed to vehicular traffic to allow pedestrians and cyclists to explore the New York City Streets freely without the hassle of cars.
The annual event was created to help raise awareness about environmentally friendly ways to get around town. Along the route there will be six rest stops with programs that are geared to promote New York City's Earth Day initiative.
If your Saturday plans include exploring the city by foot or bike for the Car Free Earth Day event, or if you’re concerned about what streets will be closed to motorists, here’s what you need to know about Car Free Earth Day so you're prepared.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to NYC.gov, the event runs 30 blocks between Union Square and Time Square. There will be activities and environmental programming offered by city agencies and non-profit organizations located at six rest stops along the Car Free Earth Day route to educate New Yorkers surrounding climate change, sustainability and other topics related to Earth Day.
42nd Street and Broadway, Times Square
38th Street and Broadway, Garment District
34th Street and Broadway, Herald Square
26th Street and Broadway, Flatiron
17th Street and Broadway, Union Square
According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST for the Car Free Earth Day event:
Broadway between 47th Street and 17th Street
5th Avenue between 24th Street and 26th Street
Union Square West between 17th Street and 16th Street
In addition to the main Car Free Earth Day events happening on Broadway in Manhattan, other areas throughout the five boroughs will go car-free to celebrate Car Free Earth Day as part of the DOT Weekend Walks programs. The following streets will be closed Saturday, April 27:
Lower Manhattan - Forsyth Street from Canal Street to East Broadway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Uptown Manhattan, Washington Heights - St. Nicholas Avenue between 181st Street and 190th Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bronx - Lane Avenue between Westchester Avenue and East Tremont Avenue from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Brooklyn - Albee Square West between Fulton Street and Willoughby Street from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.
Queens - Woodside Avenue from 75th to 77th streets from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Staten Island - Castleton Avenue between Oakland Avenue and Davis Avenue from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.