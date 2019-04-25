NYC Car Free Earth Day 2019: Location, start time, street closures

If you're looking for fun things to do in NYC, Car Free Earth Day 2019 is set to take place this Saturday and is a great way to enjoy the and that means streets in Manhattan will be closed to vehicular traffic to allow pedestrians and cyclists to explore the New York City Streets freely without the hassle of cars.

The annual event was created to help raise awareness about environmentally friendly ways to get around town. Along the route there will be six rest stops with programs that are geared to promote New York City's Earth Day initiative.

If your Saturday plans include exploring the city by foot or bike for the Car Free Earth Day event, or if you’re concerned about what streets will be closed to motorists, here’s what you need to know about Car Free Earth Day so you're prepared.

Car Free Earth Day date, start time

The event will take place on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Car Free Earth Day route

According to NYC.gov, the event runs 30 blocks between Union Square and Time Square. There will be activities and environmental programming offered by city agencies and non-profit organizations located at six rest stops along the Car Free Earth Day route to educate New Yorkers surrounding climate change, sustainability and other topics related to Earth Day.

42nd Street and Broadway, Times Square

38th Street and Broadway, Garment District

34th Street and Broadway, Herald Square

26th Street and Broadway, Flatiron

17th Street and Broadway, Union Square

Car Free Earth Day street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST for the Car Free Earth Day event: Broadway between 47th Street and 17th Street

5th Avenue between 24th Street and 26th Street

Union Square West between 17th Street and 16th Street

DOT Weekend Walks street closures