NYC to reserve parking spots for car-share vehicles

On-street parking in 14 neighborhoods and some spots in NYCHA parking lots will be dedicated just for car-share vehicles like Zipcar.

If you don’t want to deal with the full-time hassle of owning a car in New York City but still want some of the perks of having a vehicle, car-share programs like Zipcar provide a happy medium.

Renting a car means doesn’t absolve you of the headache of trying to park in the city, though, but now, it might be easier to find a spot: Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will reserve parking spots for car-share vehicles.

New York City will dedicate 309 parking spots in total, the mayor announced on Thursday.

The city’s Department of Transportation will reserve 285 of these spaces in select neighborhoods and DOT municipal lots through the DOT NYC Carshare pilot for Zipcar and Enterprise CarShare.

The remaining 24 spots will be reserved in parking lots at certain public housing developments through a partnership between the New York City Housing Authority and Zipcar.

“Our car-share pilot will give New Yorkers a chance to try a new affordable, convenient transportation option, which we hope will also ease parking pressure at our curbs and reduce congestion,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg in a statement.

These programs help ease congestion in the city, data shows, because one vehicle can be shared by up to 70 people.

“For the first time ever, the city is setting aside dedicated parking spots to expand access to car-share programs,” de Blasio said in a statement. “For every vehicle in a car-share program, up to twenty households can forgo the need to own a car, fighting congestion and making our air cleaner. We’re also bringing more car-share options to NYCHA residents to help them get around, so we can continue building the fairest big city in America.”

Reserved on-street car-share parking spots will be in these NYC neighborhoods:

Bronx

Parkchester



Brooklyn

Boerum Hill

Brooklyn Heights

Cobble Hill - Carroll Gardens

East Williamsburg

Park Slope

Red Hook

Williamsburg



Queens

Eastern Rockaways

Jackson Heights

Jamaica



Manhattan

East Harlem

Hamilton Heights

Morningside Heights

NYCHA parking lots with reserved Zipcar spots:

NYCHA Bronx sites (2 spaces each):

East 152nd St-Courtland Ave

Davidson Houses

Marble Hill Houses

Randall Balcom Houses

Throggs Neck Addition



NYCHA Brooklyn sites:

Belmont Sutter Houses (2 spaces)

Cypress Hills Houses (2 spaces)

Fiorentino Plaza (3 spaces)

Glenmore Plaza (3 spaces)

Marlboro Houses (2 spaces)

Pink Houses (2 spaces)