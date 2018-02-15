NYC could get 4 inches of snow this weekend

Despite spring-like temperatures at the end of this week, snow is in the forecast.

Snow is expected this weekend in New York City. Photo: Reuters

Though New York City is enjoying some spring-like weather on Thursday, it's back to winter with snow in the forecast for this coming weekend.

New York City could get up to four inches of snow on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures on Thursday reached higher than 50 degrees, and that spring-like weather will last on Friday, when temperatures are expected to hit up to 55 degrees and some rain could come down in the afternoon, as well.

50° currently in Central Park going up into the upper 50s today. Low clouds and fog still hang around with more rain tonight into tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/K7eaUBuD7U — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 15, 2018

But Friday night, temps will drop to a frigid 26 degrees, forecasters say, and they’ll hover in the 30s throughout the weekend.

The snow is expected to start Saturday evening, dropping a total of two to four inches throughout the night.

Accuweather forecasters put the chance for more than 3 inches just above 30 percent (and the chance for less than 1 inch at about 20 percent).

Temperatures will be above average the next three days before falling back into the 30s over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/uS62oGp6B4 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 14, 2018

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek reported that of the major cities in the coastal Northeast, New York is behind Boston for the best chance of "moderate snowfall on the order of 3 to 6 inches."

But "the vast amount of paved surfaces and marginal temperatures may cut down on the accumulation somewhat in Manhattan," he added.

This wintry weather won’t last too long, though. The snow will mostly fall between 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the weather service.

Then, throughout the day on Sunday, it’ll get sunnier as temperatures reach a high near 46 degrees, and things will keep warming up slightly from there.

If you have Monday off for President’s Day, you could be enjoying higher temps, reaching up to 49 degrees.

More rain could come on Monday, though, with forecasters giving a 40 percent chance of precipitation for the afternoon.

Temps on Tuesday and Wednesday will be even more like spring, with a high near 60 degrees.