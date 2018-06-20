NYC gearing up for 'monumental' 2019

In addition to a slate of new developments, the city will be the first in the U.S. to host WorldPride in conjunction with Stonewall’s 50th anniversary.

Vessel, a climbable public landmark in Hudson Yards, was designed by Thomas Heatherwick and is slated to open next year. (Forbes Massie/Heatherwick Studio)

New York is the city that never sleeps — and it’s also the city where new things never stop happening, and 2019 will be no different, what with new developments and hotel, restaurant and retail openings on the horizon — as well as WorldPride, which for the first time will be held in the U.S. in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising that sparked the modern gay rights movement.

“With an abundance of blockbuster openings across New York City and the historic 50th anniversary of Stonewall, 2019 will truly be a monumental year,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC and Company, the city’s official marketing organization, which gave a sneak peek of all 2019 will offer at a press conference at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday.

The setting was fitting for the announcement as MoMA is currently undergoing an extensive renovation to increase its gallery space by 30 percent and enhance public spaces, which is expected to be complete by next summer.

What to look forward to in NYC in 2019

Here are just a few of the things we’re excited for after seeing NYC & Company’s “2019: A Monumental Year” presentation:

• The Shed: Slated to open in spring 2019 where High Line meets Hudson Yards, The Shed will be the city’s first arts centered dedicated to commissioning, producing and presenting performing and visual arts and pop-culture. The innovative movable structure, which uses the horsepower of one Prius, will also highlight early-career local artists.

• Statue of Liberty Museum, slated to open in May 2019. The 26,000-square-foot sustainably designed space is free with a ferry ticket and will display, among other things, Lady Liberty’s original torch, which was replaced in the mid-1980s.

• Vessel, a climbable public landmark in Hudson Yards created by Thomas Heatherwick, consists of 154 interconnected stairways and 80 landings. Set to open sometime in 2019.

• Mercado Little Spain, set to open in Hudson Yards in spring 2019, is a Spanish food hall from celebrity chef Jose Andres and brothers Ferran and Albert Adria. The 35,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor space is Andres’ first project in New York City, and the first U.S. outpost from the Adria brothers, who owned the celebrated El Bulli.

• Nordstrom will expand its city footprint by opening a store for women and children across from its men’s store that opened on West 57th Street in April and was its first ever in the city.

• WrestleMania returns to the area with Wrestlemania 35 at MetLife Stadium on April 7, featuring a weeklong celebration throughout the area. And rumors are already swirling that The Rock may put in an appearance.

NYC tourism by the numbers

• NYC welcomed a record 62.8 million total visitors in 2017, with 49.7 million domestic and 13.1 million international.

• Forecasters expect to see 65.1 million total visitors in 2018.

• 79 percent traveled for leisure, while 21 percent traveled for business.

• NYC has roughly 117,300 hotel rooms as of May 2018, making it the most active hotel development pipeline in the country; by 2020, that number is expected to hit 138,000.

Source: NYC & Company

